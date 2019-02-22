It appears from local court records that a Bettendorf businessman's 15-year run of staying out of trouble with police has ended.
Brian Rashid, co-owner of Treehouse restaurant in Bettendorf and former owner of Quad-City Satellite, was charged last month in Scott County with Operating While Intoxicated, or OWI. The charge first was written as a third offense but has since been amended, because his prior drunken-driving convictions are more than 12 years old.
In 2004, Rashid was facing jail time in Rock Island County after pleading guilty to his third DUI. At that time, he had been arrested at least 10 times for drunken driving, and he pleaded guilty or was convicted seven times in several jurisdictions.
In 2011, the convicted felon was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms in his home and at Quad-City Satellite, then his Davenport business.
In his latest arrest, the 58-year-old was pulled over by Bettendorf police shortly before 3 a.m. Jan. 30.
"The defendant was driving at inconsistent speeds, drifting between two lanes, and crossed a double yellow line into oncoming lanes," the criminal complaint against Rashid states. "The defendant spoke with slurred speech, had bloodshot watery eyes, had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, and had impaired balance."
Rashid refused all field-sobriety tests and a breath test, the report states.
Though he has been arrested on multiple occasions for driving with a revoked or suspended license, Rashid was driving on a valid license, according to the Scott County Attorney's office.
His arrest, including his refusal to submit to related testing, is likely to result in another license suspension, a county prosecutor said. He entered a not-guilty plea the day after his arrest.