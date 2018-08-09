DeWITT, Iowa — DeWitt police were forced to evacuate a home and neighboring residences several hours Wednesday after officers discovered suspicious items while on another police matter, the chief said Thursday.
Police were at a house in the 300 block of 8th Street about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday when officers spotted several suspicious items inside the home. The DeWitt Fire Department, Quad-Cities Hazmat Team and Quad-Cities Bomb Squad then were called in to investigate.
DeWitt Police Chief David Porter said the agencies determined the items did not pose a threat and were not explosive in nature. He said no arrests were made.
He would not comment on what the suspicious items were or the nature of the initial call.
As a precaution, the residents and neighboring homes were evacuated until 8 p.m.