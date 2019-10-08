Every day is a busy day for the Davenport Police Department — and Monday was no exception.
By 10:30 a.m. Monday, the DPD had responded to a two-car crash near West Locust Street and Jebens Avenue involving a police SUV and a Ford Freestar minivan.
Moments later DPD officers were at the 1500 block of West Locust Street — just over a mile from the crash scene — to investigate allegations of an armed robbery near Wendy's.
While the investigations on West Locust Street unfolded, at 10:40 a.m. police detectives at 7th and Marquette streets — not far from Jefferson Elementary School — attempted to stop two juveniles. One of the teenagers had an outstanding warrant, police said in a news release.
When detectives got close, both teenagers fled and the officers gave chase. While running, one teen allegedly tossed a gun, which police found.
A 15-year-old male was arrested, charged with interference and carrying weapons and placed in the Juvenile Detention Center. No charges were filed on the second juvenile. No injuries were reported.