The response by police and school staff to the threat of a shooting at North Scott Junior High School last week is being reviewed, and the public is being advised to be skeptical of information posted on social media.
Police Chief David Kopatich and North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting on Tuesday thanked middle school staffers, along with Eldridge police and the Scott County Sheriff's Department for their handling of the incident, which resulted in an attempted murder charge against a 12-year-old student. No one was injured in the incident, and the weapon was described as a loaded .22 caliber handgun.
The district implemented its safety plan Friday, the chief and superintendent said, saying extra counselors and more police presence were added Tuesday. Later in the week, the incident will be analyzed, they said, along with the response to it and the procedures and policies that were implemented.
The child arrested for attempted murder and carrying a gun on school property, both felonies, has not been identified. The Scott County Attorney's office has not said whether charges will be filed in juvenile court or in adult court with the student classified as a youthful offender.
The joint news release by Kopatich and Stutting contained the following warning: "We would caution everyone that much of what has been posted on social media is not accurate.
"We would like to ask our community to refrain from speculating about this incident on social media."
The statement also indicated the investigation is ongoing, and no new information is available.