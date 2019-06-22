{{featured_button_text}}

A former reporter for the Quad-City Times died from injuries he suffered after he was struck June 10 by a car.

Karl Oxnevad, 55, of Oak Park, Illinois, died June 11 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois.

He was employed at the Quad-City Times from 1986-1989.

Oxnevad grew up in DeKalb, Illinois, and attended Northern Illinois University, where he wrote for the Northern Star. He later earned a master’s degree from the University of Illinois, Springfield. He worked for publications in Illinois and Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Oak Park; children, Bradley of Chicago, Erik of Traverse City, Michigan and Emma of Oak Park, and other relatives.

