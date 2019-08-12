CAMBRIDGE – A Galva man will see a variety of charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a hearing Monday.
Darin E. Orr, 27, was charged Aug. 2 with Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts Class 4 felony aggravated fleeing and Class 4 felony resisting a peace officer. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Kewanee Police Officer Eric Peed testified he saw a Ford Ltd. speeding in Kewanee about 8 p.m. August 1. He pursued the car and saw it exude one large puff of white smoke, and then slowly come to a stop about a mile into Stark County. Orr was identified as the sole occupant.
Searching the vehicle, Peed found a film canister holding a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. He said Officer Daniels conducted a field test that was positive for the presumptive presence of meth. Other officers who participated in the pursuit included Lt. William Rivord and Shaun Gruszeczka of the Kewanee police department, Henry County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Femali and a Stark County deputy.
Testimony was also given from Dec. 1, 2018 when Rivord said he saw a vehicle pull into Motor City car sales in Kewanee at 11 p.m. and the driver got out and leaned over the back side of the truck.
Rivord said it was unusual to pull into a car lot that late on a Saturday, so he stopped to see if the person needed assistance. He identified the driver as Orr and knew his license was suspended, although Orr said he had a valid license but couldn't find it in the truck; he said it was in his overalls. Officer Eric Peed's K-9 conducted a free-air sniff and alerted, leading to a search that found drug paraphernalia in a black case on the passenger seat. A baggie of a substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine was found in Orr's right pocket in a key box. He was charged with Class 3 felony possession of meth.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe felonies were committed in both cases and a Sept. 12 pre-trial hearing was set. Orr remained in custody as of Monday on $100,000 bond.