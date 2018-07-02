A man initially arrested Friday morning is now free as the investigation continues.
Jameaal D. Lovelady, 32, of Moline, was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated battery, according to Moline Police. The arrest was related to a puncture wound a 34-year-old man suffered during what was reported as a fight around 2:14 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of 16th Street, Moline.
No formal charges have been filed and the case is being reviewed, Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said Monday morning.
Lovelady was in custody Friday afternoon with a first appearance scheduled Saturday, but was not being held as of Monday morning, according to the Rock Island County Sheriffs Office.
The wounded man's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said. Investigators believe the wound was caused by a pocket knife.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Moline Police at 309-524-2140. People who do not wish to contact police directly can call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.