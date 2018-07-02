A man accused of sex crimes against a child is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty by a Rock Island County jury.
Ricky J. Nettles, 58, Rock Island, was charged with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to Rock Island County court records. A jury found him guilty June 27, and his sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Nettles was found guilty on all six charges, each of which carries a sentence of from six to 60 years, Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said Monday. The sentence on each count is required to be consecutive and Nettles must serve 85 percent.
Should he be released, Nettles would have to be on supervised release and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, McGehee said.
Nettles was returned to the Rock Island County Jail's custody and was being held on $350,000 bail, according to court records.