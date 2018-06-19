Police are continuing to investigate what appears to be a bizarre coincidence — discovering the body of a young man just a block from a shooting scene.
A Moline police officer heard shots being fired around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of 16th Street. The officer saw two vehicles fleeing the area and gave chase, police said.
"... the vehicle did not stop, increasing its speed as we pursued the vehicle," according to a news release by Moline police. "The vehicle then turned off its lights and was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph."
Given the dangers associated with the chase, police said, they discontinued the pursuit.
However, Davenport police engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle just minutes after the shots were fired in Moline, and police confirm the chases were related. The Davenport pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle headed back into Illinois via Interstate 280.
Meanwhile, Davenport police responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, which police said was not life-threatening.
Confirmation is pending on whether the Moline shooting and the Genesis shooting victim are related.
Police working the shooting scene in Moline discovered a vehicle with several bullet holes in the parking lot of The Belgrade, the tavern that neighbors Teske's at 2431 16th St.
Within a few hours of the shots-fired incident, Moline police were called back to the neighborhood — one block south of the Belgrade. Police discovered the body of Taylor Kirkland, 23, of Moline.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said a preliminary autopsy disclosed "no anatomical cause" for the death, adding toxicology results are pending. Toxicology tests detect the presence of chemical substances, including alcohol and drugs.
Gustafson later said Kirkland apparently died of an overdose.
Asked whether police are certain, given the absence of gunshot wounds to the body, that the incidents are unrelated, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin responded, "We don't believe it is (related) but are certainly doing everything to make sure they are separate incidents."
Police are looking at surveillance video from the Belgrade and surrounding areas for possible clues. The tavern contains video poker machines, which require on-premises security cameras.
"Any time we can get video surveillance of suspects or an actual incident, it certainly helps us piece together crimes," Griffin wrote in an email Monday.
Moline Police ask anyone with information about the shots-fired incident, the vehicle pursuits or the deceased to call Moline Police Criminal Investigations at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
Davenport Police ask anyone with information regarding the vehicle pursuit and/or the apparent shooting to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”