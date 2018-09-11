Moline was still waiting Tuesday afternoon for an incident report from the Iowa State Patrol concerning the traffic stop that led to an OWI citation for police Chief John Hitchcock.
According to court records, Hitchcock was stopped at 5:52 p.m. Friday by an Iowa State Patrol trooper who clocked Hitchcock going 90 mph in a 65-mph zone near mile marker 131 on southbound U.S. 61 in Scott County. Hitchcock was taken to the Eldridge Police Department, where a test allegedly recorded his blood alcohol content at .201. As a result of the stop, Hitchcock has been cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and speeding.
Moline placed the chief on paid administrative leave pending the result of a city investigation to determine whether Hitchcock would be subjected to disciplinary action. The investigation is being conducted by an outside law firm.
The report, which the city will use in the investigation, was not yet complete and not expected to be in Moline's hands at least until Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the city. Hitchcock remained on paid administrative leave as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The city also placed Moline police Captain Trevor Fisk and Captain Brian Johnson on paid administrative leave, stating that they were with Hitchcock at the time of the traffic stop. The captains were not cited or charged with anything, and the city has not received any reports of impropriety on the parts of the two men. They were placed on leave "out of an abundance of caution" while the incident is investigated.
Both captains are expected to be returned to duty once the Iowa State Patrol releases the incident report, according to the statement.
They also remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday afternoon.