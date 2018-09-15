The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported Friday that U.S. Bank was robbed and the suspect fled the scene.
Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the report of a bank robbery at 301 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant. According to the news release, an unknown male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck, heading northbound from the bank. Officers continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 319-385-1450.
—Times staff