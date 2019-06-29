Two men were arrested Saturday morning after police responded to a fight and gunfire ensued.
It happened at 2:16 a.m. near 18th St. and Second Ave. in Rock Island.
Sgt. Steve Metscaviz said officers initially saw multiple fights and heard three gunshots as they approached.
Tevin M. Lira, 18, of Davenport was arrested and charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He also has warrants from Scott County and Muscatine County for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Found to be in possession of a handgun, he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is now in jail.
Shannon J. W. Winesberry, 28, of Calumet City, Ill., was arrested and charged with violation of concealed carry. He also was carrying a handgun; he's since bonded out, Sgt. Metscaviz said.
The investigation is still ongoing, Metscaviz said. Three 9-mm shell casings were recovered, and the department is in the process of obtaining private video of the incident.
Police expect additional charges to be filed.