Police have identified Jarrade Smith, 26, of Rock Island, as the man who died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a car in Davenport.
At 9:43 p.m. Monday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the crash at Harrison and 14th streets.
Police say Smith was speeding southbound on Harrison Street, approaching 14th Street, when a passenger car was stopped at the stop sign on 14th Street facing east at the intersection.
The driver of the car tried to cross what he perceived as a clear intersection and crossed in front of the motorcycle’s path, which caused Smith to "panic brake" and lose control, police say.
The motorcycle crashed onto its side and slid into the driver’s side of the car. Police say that prior to the crash, numerous witnesses saw the motorcycle speeding and driving recklessly.
Smith suffered serious injuries and died at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
The identity of the car driver, a Rock Island man who was uninjured, has not been released.
The Davenport Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.
No other information about the crash has been released.