Officers inspect vehicle

Officers inspect vehicle parked near St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, after a report of gunfire in the area.

 Linda Cook

Davenport police and Iowa State Police investigated a report of gunfire about 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Main Street and Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Officers investigated the area of Vander Veer Botanical Park and St. Paul Lutheran Church while they blocked off portions of streets in the area. Officers gathered at a vehicle they inspected.

Police said they found evidence, but could not elaborate about what it is because the incident remains under investigation.

