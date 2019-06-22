The Scott County Sheriff's Department has identified the driver in a fatal Bettendorf crash as Steven Pawlik.
The accident remains under investigation.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about the accident in the 24000 block of Valley Drive.
Pawlik, 65, of Pleasant Valley, was driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck west on Valley Drive when it left the road, went into the north ditch and hit a telephone/power pole, according to the sheriff's department. The truck continued into the yard of a residence until it hit a tree, then a small metal shed.
Pawlik was pronounced dead at the hospital.