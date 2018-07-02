A Wisconsin woman accused in a Moline man's overdose death has taken a plea deal.
Kayla C. Kundert, 26, of Waunakee, Wisconsin, was initially charged with a count of drug-induced homicide for the death of Manuel A. Rico, 30, of Moline, according to authorities. Rico was found unresponsive early Dec. 9, 2017, in the Motel 6, 2501 52nd Ave., Moline. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office determined he was killed by an overdose of Fentanyl, a powerful opioid.
Kundert pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of delivery of a controlled substance, according to Rock Island County court records. The plea was part of a deal with prosecutors. The new charge accuses her of providing Rico less than 15 grams of heroin on Dec. 9 near Harold's Landing, a Moline park on the Rock River.
In return for her plea, the drug-induced homicide charge was dismissed, records state. Her sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 5.
The delivery charge is a Class 1 felony, according to court records.
Class 1 felonies are punishable in most cases to between 4 and 15 years in prison, according to Illinois statute.
Court records state drug-induced homicide is a Class X felony.
Crimes in this group can have sentences between six years and 30 years, but, in some cases, the sentence can be as long as 60 years, statute states.
On Thursday, Kundert was returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail on a $150,000 bail, according to court records.