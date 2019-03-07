Quad-Citians are invited to a CNN Town Hall "Watch Party" on Sunday, March 10, to watch the televised program featuring three Democratic presidential candidates.
The broadcast will include former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The watch party, hosted by Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken, will be in the Sports Lounge on the second floor of Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. Light snacks and a cash bar will be provided.