Cultural trust fund named for Ascentra's Owen

In honor of the late Dale Owen, president and CEO of Bettendorf-based Ascentra Credit Union, 11 banking/lending organizations have renamed an initiative to raise money for the Quad Cities Cultural Trust the Dale Owen Art and Culture Match.

In January 2020, Owen started as a tri-chair of the cultural trust — a nonprofit that provides annual funding to six institutions including the Figge and Putnam museums — with a goal of helping it raise $12 million in new pledges.

Before the fund-raising campaign that began three years ago, the trust was wholly funded by the John Deere Foundation, the Bechtel Trusts and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.

One of Owen's ideas was to get area financial institutions to work together to raise money, and he kicked off the initiative with a personal gift and a corporate gift from Ascentra.