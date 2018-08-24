John Johnson, Ph.D., founder of the Quad-Cities Cybersecurity Alliance, wants to keep Quad-City residents and businesses safe.
That’s one of the reasons he is among the developers of the annual QC Cybersecurity Conference and Kids’ Hacker Camp in September at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
The alliance began a few years ago with monthly lunches for people who work in cybersecurity, he said.
“I was at a local Fortune 100 company as a security architect for about 18 years,” he said. “I started bringing people who also were in cybersecurity together for lunch. We merged with another group and changed our name to Cybersecurity Alliance about five years ago,” he said.
Johnson, who has a doctoral degree in nuclear physics, is conference chairperson, teaches cybersecurity classes, and is an adjunct professor at Excelsior College. He also is CEO and founder of Aligned Security, which provides consulting, advising and virtual CISO services, helping local business “better prioritize how they spend money and how to defend against cyber-criminals,” he said.
He wants to bring more awareness and education about cybersecurity to the community.
CornCon, as the conference is better known, was founded in 2015 by the Alliance in a partnership with the IEEE Computer Society and St. Ambrose University.
Johnson helps with the kids’ program for DEF CON, one of the world's largest hacker conventions, which is held annually in Las Vegas, he said.
This children’s camp is called “Children’s of the Corncon,” he said.
“It was difficult to get an Iowa security conference going,” he said. In 2013 there was one in Dubuque. “It’s difficult to get people to lead these efforts, because it’s a lot of work.”
Lots of volunteers help with the conference, he said. “It really takes a community.”
“Because of what I was doing in Las Vegas, we wanted to have a kids’ program,” he said.
Lots of times, people don’t understand what the conference is all about, particularly when it comes to hacking.
“It’s very difficult for us to take back ownership of the word ‘hacking,’” he said. “Hacking is not necessarily a bad thing.”
He says young people should be encouraged to ask questions, creatively solve problem and figure out how things work.
Curiosity and knowledge can lead young people to become ethical hackers or other cybersecurity professionals. “We need people to defend from these cyber-attackers,” he said.
“We want kids to understand that technology, whether it’s a lock on your house or a lock on your bike, or an application, they all have potential vulnerabilities.”
Learners understand technology through “making, breaking, hacking and learning,” he said. “You’re using your super-powers for good because there’s a real demand out there for people who have these skills.”
Cybersecurity and privacy are on the minds of government officials, business leaders, educators and parents, he said. “In an age where everything can and will be connected to the Internet, we are faced with the opportunities that new connected technology brings and at the same time must deal with attacks coming fast and furious by our digital adversaries,” Johnson said.
He expects about 200 people will attend the conference that starts Friday, Sept. 7, with a workshop for business leaders and IT professionals taught by information security executives. The general conference will commence Saturday, Sept. 8, with a full day of expert speakers, hands-on workshops and contests. Author Matthew Mather will be the opening keynote speaked on Saturday. After his talk, he will sign his book, a thriller called “Cyber Storm.”
The conference will include a vendor expo and hacker villages, such as 3D printing, DroneWarz, lock-picking and car hacking. The U.S. Army will hold a penetration testing workshop for kids and adults.
The Saturday conference also will offer children an opportunity to learn about the field of cybersecurity.
The kids’ hacker camp will introduce about 100 kids to more than 20 STEM-related activities, including lock-picking, coding, electronics, cryptography, privacy and the ethical use of technology, along with a special workstation on election hacking.
“When you understand technology and how it can be vulnerable, you have a responsibility to use that knowledge to promote safety, privacy and security and defend against cyber-criminals," he said. "We show kids the benefits of technology and the risks. Making and breaking, hacking and learning, while instilling an ethical framework for the creation and use of technology.”
“We want to raise awareness of what threats are out there -- what people can do to protect their data and the data that belongs to their customers.”