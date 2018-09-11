Try 1 month for 99¢

Permits

EAST MOLINE

Kim Lacefield, 1520 8th Ave., residential remodel, Jose Mora Velez, $2,000.

Joe Padilla, 1324 9th Ave., residential remodel, Jose Mora Velez, $21,000.

Joe Richardson, 3823 4th Ave., residential remodel, Jose Mora Velez, $15,500.

Legacy Corp. of Illinois, 16322 Barstow Road, new commercial, Cleary Building. Corp., $110,000.

Cindy and John McGrath, 1105 36th Ave., deck, $1,800.

William Tiernan, 3810 4th St., residential addition, $1,600.

Elsa Crane, 648 16th Ave., residential remodel, $23,300.

Juan Garcia, 721 17th Ave., residential addition, $13,248.

Veronica Ericksen, 732 21st Ave., residential addition, $20,000.

Scott and Louise Dunlop, 2153 8th St., deck, $1,685.

Linda and Sam Brown, 1249 48th Ave Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $6,525.

Patrick Gavaghan, 423 27th Ave., pool, $6,900.

Joyce Charlson, 1315 32nd Ave. Court, residential remodel, $2,000.

Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., institutional addition, Precision Builders, $2,605,443.

Nicole Nees, 3037 9th St., pool, $4,152.

George Pokrajac, 734 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, Zelnio Construction, $15,000.

First Equity Management, 609-89 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, Emery Construction Group., $19,000.

Carl Dupont, 929 33rd Ave., residential addition, $3,200.

Maurice Schreiber, 3113 4th St. A, deck, $1,920.

