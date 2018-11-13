Permits
EAST MOLINE
Mike Mossman, 242 Clift Court, residential remodel, $32,000.
Hugo and Rosa Hernandez, 1821 19th St., residential remodel, $12,000.
Craig Vervaecke, 742 Avenue of the Cities, commercial addition, Mullanack Builders, $18,000.
Dale and Mary O’Connor, 4449 8 ½ St., single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $289,200.
Jennifer Landry, 2339 7th St., residential remodel, QC General, $1,000.
Rich VanDeVoorde, 414 39th Ave., residential addition, $2,912.
Frieden Property Management, 752 17th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $6,500.
Miss Mobile Park LLC, 830 1st Ave., decks, Seasons Property Preservation, $9,000.
ELDRIDGE
Chad Metcalf, 122 N. 2nd St., residential addition, Lage Construction, $8,619.60.
Aunt Rhodies Landscaping, 4950 S. Cody Road, new commercial, Todd Wiebenga, $49,500.
Procore LLC, 1039 S. 3rd St., single-family dwelling, $154,644,40.
Tom Knight, 202 S. 8th St., residential remodel, Steve Miller BlDrive, $35,000.
Nicole Cope, 3225 Hunter Lane, residential remodel, Quantum Construction, $2,500.
Swany Development, 750 E. Pinehurst Drive, single-family dwelling, $188,766.60.
ROCK ISLAND
Marcus Gay, 3920 6th St., residential addition, $17,562.
Rich Eastland, 3114 25th Ave., residential addition, White Oak Building and Remodeling, $32,500.
Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., institutional addition, Aspen Group, $3,669,887.
Matt Stoefen, 1717 21st St., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $25,000.
Gary Wetherell, 1704 24½ St., residential addition, Chubby Hubby Home Maintenance, $9,800.
Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities, 614 31st St., single-family dwelling, $92,500.
Barbara Conner, 430 18 ½ Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $14,695.
Dan Howe, 3540 12th St., residential remodel, $3,000.
Lars Rehnbert, 1042 19th St., residential remodel, QC General, $8,900.
Don Brandenburg, 2211 44th St., deck, $1,000.
Stephanie Brandenburg, 2211 44th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
MJ Storm Investments LLC, 1430 4th Ave., commercial remodel, Eagle’s Nest of QC LLC, $9,000.
John Jurich, 2836 27th Ave., residential remodel, Taymak Construction, $6,500.
Future Capital LLC, 1902 11th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,500.
Future Capital, 1308 4th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $27,500.
Future Capital, 1529 32nd St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,200.
Future Capital, 4510 14th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,200.
Future Capital, 1525 32nd St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,200.
Ryan and Corri Curry, 3913 25th Ave. Court, residential remodel, Heartland Builders of the QC Inc., $37,200.
Brandon Strang, 2539 21st Ave., residential remodel, C&C Construction, $3,000.
Jon Keim, 223 18th St., sign, $1,350.
Rock Island Coffee LLC, 2711 18th Ave., sign, F.B.S. Inc., $4,500.
Jey Inc., 4112-14-16-18 11th St., First Ad Signs, $1,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minn. Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial Building., Ryan Co., $9,661,000.
Randel Cardott, 18606 River Road, Cordova, pole building, American Eagle Buildings, $16,000.
Jeff Jones, 22721 101st Ave., Port Byron, residential addition, Rasmussen Construction, $41,100.
Barry and Cynthia Kahl, 6611 221st. St. N., Port Byron, deck, $1,792.
Sun RV Sunset Lake, 3333 290th St. N., Hillsdale, new commercial, Reed Construction, $248,734.
Vyncke Trust, 4715 186th St. N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, $174,430.
Josh Martin, 474 Boatway, Port Byron, residential remodel, $9,550.
Terri Nichols, 16305 2nd Ave., Port Byron, residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $52,000.
R.I. Development, 11330 31st St. Drive, Milan, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $252,000.
James Johansen, 2626 Coyne Center, Milan, single-family dwelling, $152,164.50.
Beatrice Ducoing, 11026 Ridgeway, Milan, residential remodel, $4,680.
Rod Krahl, 13020 Route 67, Milan, residential addition, Diamond Builders of QC, $48,000.
Sonja Walton, 1709 116th Ave., Milan, residential addition, $4,960.
R.I. Development, 3203 115th Ave., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build Inc., $249,000.
Barry Reuther, 8528 101st St., Andalusia, residential addition, $3,038.
Jean Greene, 214 4th St. W., Andalusia, residential remodel, $12,720.
Rhonda Whitcomb, 10009 108th St. W., Taylor Ridge, pole Building., Sunrise Post & Frame, $41,000.
Casey and Ryan Klemme, 723 Bambi Court, Andalusia, residential remodel, $18,000.
Rich Whiteside, 12311 75th Ave., Andalusia, residential addition, $1,344.
Snowstar Corp., 9500 126th St. W., Andalusia, commercial addition, $60,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Dan Brown Fine Home Building Inc., 304 N. 8th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $167,275.
Silverthorne Homes, 1827 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, single-family dwelling, $147,470.
Silverthorne Homes, 5 Joan Rose Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $164,820.
Edge Brook Homes LLC, 23893 281st Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $214,700.
Tom Faulhaber, 233447 277th Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $309,545.
Aaron and Amy Farrey, 27064 238th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes Inc., $223,130.
Job Tillis, 13 Grove Road, Eldridge, new commercial, Emery Construction, $84,000.
Mark Brenny Revocable Living Trust, 4426 State St., Riverdale, commercial addition, Point Bldrs., $359,000.
Marc Orcutt, 27581 95th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Cutright General Construction, $108,295.
Jennifer Tyler, 825 Canal Shore Drive S.W., LeClaire, residential remodel, $14,500.
Robert Buck Jr., 21824 240th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, $69,280.
Andy Snyder, 2 Birchwood Drive, Blue Grass, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $3,600.
Craig Stiles, 717 Jones St., LeClaire, deck, Mr. Pickett’s Fence & Deck, $1,500.
Silverthorne Homes, 9 William Court, LeClaire, residential addition, $3,392.
Emily Smith, 1204 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, deck, $8,640.
Matt Marvin, 22905 Great River Road, LeClaire, deck, Iossi Construction, $3,840.
Steve Sawvell, 305 E. Ives St., McCausland, deck, $6,120.
Jim Jarvis, 121 Valley Brook Drive, Blue Grass, residential addition, Custom Build Homes, $13,520.
Bruce DeMoss, 6215 134th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, $36,000.
Nathan Green, 201 N. 2nd St., Donahue, residential addition, $36,160.
Tom and Sherry Bowe, 25996 Valley Drive, Bettendorf, residential addition, Carr Construction, $5,760.
Kurt and Shana Schindler, 28115 218th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Cleary Building Corp., $38,400.
SILVIS
Gary Hodge Inc., 3412 14th St., single-family dwelling, $260,000.
Steve and Mary Enge, 1525 12th St., residential addition, GTC Construction, $25,000.
Maria Nunez, 1511 11th St., deck, $5,000.
Aldi, 1210 18th St., commercial addition, Loberg Construction, $1,200,000.
1812 10th Ave., single-family dwelling, United Township High School Building Trades, $160,000.
Uriel Aguirre, 1005 12th St., residential remodel, $1,896.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Brooke Law Firm PC, 202 N. 2nd St., issued in October.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Fruit Fixer, 2862 Devils Glen Road, issued in October.
Peaceful Style Boutique, 3447 Devils Glen Road, issued in October.
DAVENPORT
City Properties LLC, 1331 N. Division St., deck, $5,700.
Ponds Real Estate Holdings LLC, 5401 Victoria Ave., commercial remodel, Bush Construction, $1,606,880.
Louis Freedman and Sharon Peterson-Freedman, 1315 Main St., residential remodel, Lynch Contracting, $6,500
Paul Burroughs, 1118 Bridge Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.
Randall and Marilyn Peters, 220 E. Dover Court, residential remodel, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $18,000
Daniel & Max LLC, 3901 Brady, commercial remodel, Retail Contracting Group, $155,000.
Robert and Arlene Schwerdtfeger, 1307 W. 57th ST., residential addition, Silvercreek Construction, $100,000.
H&N Series LLC Series C, 1042 Oneida Ave., deck, Delveau Construction, $5,000.
Mia and Mark Martinez, 2140 Cromwell Circle, residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $18,000.
Candace and Rod Vanscoy, 2419 E. Garfield St., residential addition, Iossi Construction, $29,950.
Charles Girt, 1109 W. 15th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
Mike and Lois Frueh, 1423 W. 46th St., residential addition, Iossi Construction, $19,000
Thad and Elizabeth Hafner, 123 Ridgewood Ave., residential remodel, Hafner Brothers Construction, $13,000
Cobham Mission Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $203,416.
Manuel Camacho, 5844 Belle Ave., residential addition, Vern’s Home Improvement, $56,000.
Midwest Property Holdings LLC, 1226 Brady St., commercial remodel, Brus Construction, $2,600.
Matt and Amanda Slavens, 1612 Prospect Terrace, residential remodel, $54,000.
Future Capital LLC, 928 Farnam St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $16,8000.
GEM Holdings, 3475 Jersey Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Bush Construction, Co., $160,801.
MMP Development LC, 3400 Dexter Court, commercial remodel, Bush Construction Co., $192,800.
T-Mobile, 3150 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Prestige Construction, $104,000.
Mark C. Wood Builder LTD, 6137 Christie Court, single-family dwelling, $274,000.
River Bend Storage, 2070 W. River Drive, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $949,478.
Tom and Candy Pastrnak, 2931 E. Locust St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $28,235.
Matt and Jessica Sannito, 6121 Lakehurst Drive residential remodel, Wood Home Renovations, $1,900.
Mike and Deb Gulick, 1438 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, $12,000.
Lujack Hiline, 1777 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Bush Construction, Co., $200,000.
Spring Park Partners, 3319 Spring St., commercial addition, Build To Suit, $3,187,000.
Spring Park Partners, 3319 Spring St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $1,500,000.
Amy and Kames Mitchell, 1114 Emerald, residential addition, $2,800.
Tony and Maria Ryan, 2513 Wilkes Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $15,896.
Tom and Erin Toner, 5345 Friendship Drive, deck, Lovewell Fence, $9,948.
Harris Family Rental Homes LLC, 2920 Fair Ave., residential remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $19,000.
Strip Center On Utica LLC, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,206,710.
North Side Baptist Church, 250 W. 35th St., institutional remodel, $10,000.
Hammertime Properties LLC, 109 S. Howell St., deck, $2,500.
Burke Cleaners, 936 W. 4th St., commercial addition, $119,300.
Diamond Builders of Davenport Inc., 4746 Pheasant Creek Ave., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Speer Development LLC, 1594 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $205,000.
TBD, 902 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $45,000.
Ellen and Mike Parker, 5724 Jessica Court, residential addition, CJ Haas Home Construction, $12,000.
McDonald’s Corp., 5002 Welcome Way, commercial remodel, Tech Builders Inc., $790,000.
Chris and Susan Krieg, 3911 Thomas Pointe Road, pool, Sentry Pool and Chemical Supply, $27,318.
Save-A-Lot, 405 E. Locust St., commercial addition, $27,000.
Ryan Kopf, 2646 Dubuque St., residential remodel, $3,500.
Future Capital LLC, 2023 W. 6th St., multi-family remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $85,000.
Scott Fey, 2203 Scott St., residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $18,000.
Diamond Builders of Davenport Inc., 4731 Pheasant Creek Ave., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
White House Homes Inc., 6504 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $175,400.
Classic Development Co., 1251 Waverly Road, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Peter and Melanie Scheidler, 1221 N. Utah Ave., pool, QCA Pools, $30,000.
City of Davenport, 102 S. Harrison St., commercial remodel, $1,000.
Bill Hepner, 1620 S. Vermont Ave., residential addition, J S Construction, $11,500.
Jason Curtis, 304 McClellan Blvd., single-family dwelling, $295,000.
MOLINE
3600 39th Ave. Drive, sign, J & S Electric & Signs, $3,600.
2930 16th St., sign, J & S Electric & Signs, $3,600.
1405 5th Ave., sign, $2,300.
2500 52nd Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $10,300.
3455 Avenue of the Cities, sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,592.
2200 5th Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $27,944.
1701 River Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,800.
2500 River Drive, sign, Acme Sign Co., $46,000.
767 52nd Ave., sign, A-1 Sign & Crane, $7,195.
1191 19th St., commercial remodel, PKS Construction, $408,100.
2120 7th St., new commercial, Bush Construction, $740,400.
1216 14th St., deck, Projects By Don, $2,160.
4602 8th Ave., deck, $4,800.
2324 15th Ave., deck, $18,000.
1859 20th Ave., B & W Home Improvement, $14,832.
3413 33rd St., residential remodel, Cederoth Home & Business Solutions, $31,000.
1300 6th Ave., multi-family addition, Big Dog Construction, $3,637,350.
1829 27th Ave. Place, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $286,500.
3431 72nd St. Court, single-family dwelling, BM Bagby, $285,000.
4031 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, J.E. Foster Building Co., $731,561.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Natural Healing Davenport, 2824 W. Locust St., issued in October.
Dollar General, 7510 Northwest Blvd., issued in Oct.
Costco Wholesale, 2790 E. 53rd St., issued in Oct.
Upper Level Antiques LLC, 1205 Brady St., issued in Oct.
Spirit Halloween, 5250 Elmore Ave., issued in Oct.