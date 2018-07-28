Permits
DAVENPORT
Megan Griesenbeck, 1601 Esplanade Ave., deck, $2,600.
Richard and Pam Rahn, 2327 E. 48th St., residential remodel, $1,200.
West High School, 3505 W. Locust St., institutional remodel, Sheets Design Build, $596,200.
Dollar Tree, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Marco Contractors, $295,763.12
H&M, 320 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, AXXYS Construction Group, $1,589,341.
Mark C Wood Builder Ltd, 2109 E. 61st St., single-family dwelling, $220,000.
Olive Garden, 330 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Wathco Inc., $242,731.
Damian and Kris Papish, 6136 Lakeshore Circle, residential remodel, Rodenburg Builders, $12,900.
Zach and Heather Kasterke, 5829 Heather Ave., residential remodel, $13,600.
Riverstone Corp. Office, 4640 E. 56th St., new commercial, Russell Construction, $5,814,500.
Cynthia McCabe, 1133 Calvin St., deck, $3,500.
Bob and Jan Ehrlich, 6948 Fairhaven Road, residential addition, Iossi Construction, $23,585.
Pat and Gina Nugent, 6125 Lillie Ave., residential remodel, $4,850.
Terry Farley Jr., 7407 Volquardsen Ave., residential addition, $15,000.
AFO Living Trust & LRC Living Trust, 4018 Kathleen Way, residential remodel, Timber Stone Inc., $49,000.
Chris and Sunantha Clark, 1318 Belle Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $16,620.
Gary Trees, 506 E. Columbia Ave., residential addition, $15,000.
Kelly and Brenton Rouse, 3437 Middle Road, pool, QC Automatic Pools, $4,500.
Kipp Bahnsen, 2 Blue Grass Court, deck, $2,000.
Michelle Beswick, 1640 W. 14th St., pool, QC Automatic Pools, $5,000.
Core Designs, 6408 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, Wallace Construction, $208,691.
Arnulfo Mendoza and Veronica Nava, 1111 W. 15th St., deck, $1,100.
Jerry and Janice Reese, 1420 W. 47th Court, residential addition, $10,000.
Bill and Erin Bush, 4510 Fairhaven Road, deck, Diamond Builders of Davenport, $20,000.
Future Capital LLC, 3202 W. 67th St., residential remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $26,500.
Jim Peterson, 3521 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Ingleby Construction, $23, 500.
Steve Szalo, 2717 E. 37th St., deck, Xtreme Renovations, $3,200.
Dolan Development Co, 6414 Fairhaven Road, single-family dwelling, $189,900.
JW 108 LLC, 108 E. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $12,000
Selby Enterprises, 1505 E. 39th St., deck, Midwest Complete Construction, $9,500.
Core Designs, 1240 W. 64th St., single-family dwelling, Wallace Construction, $179,302.
Steve and Barb Stahler, 6729 Double Eagle Drive, pool, Pleasure Pools, $34,000.
Palmer College Research, 1000 Brady St., institutional remodel, Estes Construction, $1,366,956.
Curtis Vermeire, 1812 Cedar St., residential addition, KK Construction & Rentals LLC, $21,000.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 6135 Spring Circle, single-family dwelling, $215,000.
Kelly and Brenton Rouse, 3437 Middle Road, deck, $10,000.
Randy Hughes, 1804 W. 16th St., residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $46,850.
Crow Valley Dental Care, 4346 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Crane Construction, $287,450.
Art and Valeries Rogers, 2304 Grand Ave., residential addition, $6,000.
Vicky Conklin, 1644 W. 34th St., deck, $3,340.
Rearden Holdings LLC, 210 River Drive, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $486,000.
Angela Rogers, 3530 W. 30th St., pool, $7,100.
Eileen Gomez, 501 Dittmer St., residential remodel, $20,000.
Lori Johnson, 4933 Brown St., pool, $6,400.
Rex and Lucille Cooper, 2009 N. Zenith Ave., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $20,000.
Sunder Subbrayan, 105 McClellan Blvd., deck, Costello Construction, $40,000.
Me & Billy, 200 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, Bush Construction Co., $456,115.
Robert Langeneckert, 5913 Lakeland Court, residential addition, Kinzenbaw Construction, $62,000.
Dial QC, 5601 Eastern Ave., new commercial, Todd Hackett Construction, $294,732.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 4743 Pheasant Creek, single-family dwelling, $185,300.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 4754 Pheasant Creek, single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Hy-Vee, 3200 E. Kimberly Road, new commercial, $3,590,048.
Shewry L.P., 7626 Louis Rich Court, new commercial, $275,000.
Tom Swanwick Inc., 1434 Racine Court, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
ZS Holdings LLC, 6308 W. Kimberly Road, residential remodel, $22,500.
Ken Morgan, 2904 Dubuque St., residential addition, $3,500.
Nancy Wilson, 651 W. 64th St., deck, Sampson Construction, $8,640.
Cathy Mitchell, 605 Northbrook Drive, deck, Lovewell Fence, $2,976.
Chad Liske, 5829 Northwest Blvd., residential addition, McCartney Improvement, $28,000.
Mark Easter, 917 W. Locust St., residential remodel, $8,000.
April and John Knaper, 3018 Boies Ave., deck, Cutright General Contracting, $5,325.
Binh Nguyen and Sinh Vo, 3705 W. 44th St., residential remodel, MS Home Improvement, $11,000.
Fredelle and Mary Carstens, 5351 Friendship Drive, deck, $4,550.
Markeese McCormick, 1412 Belle Ave., residential remodel, $5,500.
Randall and Deb Owens, 1725 Piccadilly Place, pool, $6,300.
ELDRIDGE
Mathew Venhorst, 1811 S. 11th St., deck, $3,948.
Jay Johnson, 3179 S. 22nd Ave. Court, residential remodel, James Costello, $17,820.
Michael Hawley, 3156 S. 20th Ave. Court, residential remodel, Terry Knutsen Builder, $12,276.
Callanhan Construction, 301 E. Franklin St., single-family resident, $109,362.
Callanhan Construction, 319 E. Franklin St., single-family resident, $109,362.
Kristin Finnicum, 1025 W. Pinehurst Drive, pool, Sentry Pools, $27,600.
Diamond Builders, 100 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $129,096.
Diamond Builders, 101 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $129,096.
Diamond Builders, 151 Muhs Circle, residential addition, $5,068.
Dan Grafton, 1104 W. Donahue St., pool, Pleasure Pools, $3,357.
Anderson Group Construction, 420 E. Franklin St., multi-dwellings, $570,655.80.
Quality Custom Homes LLC, 921 Muirfield Circle, single-family dwelling, $159,805.
ROCK ISLAND
Jared Kitterman, 2443 28th Ave., residential addition, $18,000.
Augustana College, 733 35th St., institutional addition, Russell Construction, $5,900,155.
Robert and Pamela Votroubeck Trust, 1527 36th St., single-family dwelling, Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders, $193,480.
Joyce Tew, 1906 1st St., commercial addition, Pernon Tew, $23,635.
Bruce Downing, 4320 42nd Ave. Court, residential addition, Larry Cheek Construction, $5,000.
Larry and Barbara Ashpole, 1248 36th Ave., residential addition, Powell & Co. Construction, $48,000.
Greg Brandom Jr., 2341 45th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $21,525.
Richard Nylin, 539 45th St., residential addition, GTC Construction Services, $16,000.
Doug Smith, 2537 5 ½ St., residential addition, $20,000.
Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Show Club, new institutional, City of Rock Island, $19,500.
Craig Barkalow, 3315 25th Ave., residential remodel, Larsen Klauer Builders, $24,705.
Kevin Koski, 1309 38th Ave. Court, residential remodel, Larsen Klauer Builders, $20,900.
James Jansen, 730 31st Ave., residential remodel, Crawford Co., $20,000.
Jose Manel and Mora Velez, 605 41st St., residential remodel, Future Capital LLC, $8,000.
John Brown, 736 17th St., deck, $5,000.
Elizabeth Anne Delong Trust, 1627 27th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $14,198.27.
Dial Properties Co., 4000 46th Ave., residential remodel, Shay Construction, $31,000.
Kim Willets, 3506-08-10-12 9 ½ St. Court, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $72,783.42.
Nino Holdings LLC Series 1, 557-59 26th St., residential remodel, Lueders Contracting Service, $378,000.
Carl Schneekloth, 1932 15 ½ St., residential remodel, MI Construction, $5,730.