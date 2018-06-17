Births
TRINITY BETTENDORF
Torrie and Joseph Breiby, Orion, Illinois, boy, June 15.
TRINITY MOLINE
Alexis Henry, East Moline, girl, June 14.
Irene Rodriguez and Nicholas Plumb, Silvis, boy, June 12.
Rebecca and Daniel Slavish, Sherrard, Illinois, boy, June 14.
Permits
Rock Island County
Andalusia Community Bank, 18124 River Road, Cordova, residential remodel, $35,100.
Eric Schradeya, 24115 71st Ave. C, Port Byron, pool, Bureau County Pool, $6,100.
Dan Meloan Jr., 26117 122 Ave., Port Byron, pole building, Wick Buildings, $26,244.
Tom Sikardi, 209 Main, Hillsdale, residential addition, $2,480.
Deere & Co., One John Deere Place, Moline, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $1,106,855.
Deere & Co., One John Deere Place, Moline, commercial remodel, Ryan & Associates, $8,645.
Terril Dreifurst, 3900 John Deere Road, East Moline, residential addition, $11,160.
Bob and Jo Ann Bos, 4025 214th St. N., Port Byron, residential addition, Devolder Construction, $6,696.
Richard Wyffels, 3319 N. Shore, Moline, residential addition, H A Electric CC, $14,490.
Robert Buker, 3130 47th Ave., Rock Island, residential remodel, $100,000.
Don Kehl Jr., 5025 78th Ave., Milan, pole building, Cleary Building Corp., $24,000.
Karen Bosso, 10311 Turkey Hollow Road, Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $80,000.
Russ Phillips, 11341 31st St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $302,000.
Art Farrance, 121 166th Ave., Milan, residential addition, 2nd Generation Garages, $22,000.
RI Development Group, 11344 31st Drive, Milan, single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build Inc., $315,000.
Rosemarie Allison, 14525 Route 67, Milan, pool, Gannon Pool & Spa, $19,495.
Erik Rasmussen, 11212 31st St., Milan, pool, QCA Pools, $5,500.
R. Hitchcock, 226 St. W., Andalusia, residential addition, Coach House Garage, $26,024.
Greg Klema, 11408 177th St. C., Illinois City, residential addition, $4,464.