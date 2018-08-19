Permits
BETTENDORF
Terry Knutsen Builder, 65660 Blackbird Lane, single-family dwelling, $329,000.
Tim and Deanna Richardson, 835 Brown St., pool, $2,600.
Forest View LLC, 3016 Cherrywood Drive, single-family dwelling, Swany Development LLC, $232,000.
Edgebrooke Homes, 5026 Woody Creek Lane, single-family dwelling, $320,000.
Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., 5480 Cavan Crossing, single-family dwelling, $189,000.
Dave and Jana Steil, 2717 Eagle Heights Court, residential addition, Mary Lofgren & Sons, $20,000.
40th Ave. Investments, 891 40th Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $19,800.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1506 Brown St., institutional remodel, Hodge Construction, $10,075.
Super Awesome Incredible Newkirk Trust, 1117 Mississippi Blvd., residential remodel, Fanth-Curry Home Improvement, $2,240.
Aspen Homes, 6305 Wildberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $317,414.
Edgebrooke Homes, 6858 Grover Station, single-family dwelling, $295,000.
Dan Winters, 1226 Hillside Drive, residential addition, $1,900.
SPCA LLC, 916 Devils Glen Road, residential remodel, $13,500.
Jeff Green, 5102 Surrey Drive, residential remodel, $12,000.
Dean and Marybeth Mayne, 1314 Eastmere Drive, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $25,780.
Mike and Cortney Neighbor, 3797 Deerbrook Drive, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $19,024.
Applestone Homes, 4269 Colorado Drive, single-family dwelling, $271,900.
Dave and Shannon Panjwani, 1208 Pineacre Ave., residential addition, Midwest Reconstruction, $12,280.
Bill and Hilary McDonald, 4727 Norfolk Place, deck, $5,500.
Andy and Laura Meckley, 6556 Friendship Path, pool, $9,000.
Core Designs LLC, 5361 Emily Court, single-family dwelling, $290,000.
Starmark Custom Homes, 4404 Colorado Drive, residential remodel, $18,800.
Family Counseling, 2485 Tech Drive, sign, Young Art & Sign, $2,000.
McCoy Homes QC, 6184 Hess Court, single-family dwelling, $312,000.
Jim Lauth, 2236 Brookside Drive, residential remodel, Phil Douglas, $15,000.
Jeff and Tracey Bennett, 5477 Idaho Drive, residential remodel, $16,000.
Advance Homes, 4111 Prestwick Court, single-family dwelling, $320,000.
Everest Homes LLC, 5140 Pandit Drive, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $216,000.
Everest Homes LLC, 5152 Pandit Drive, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $216,000.
Johanna Huffman, 1607 Belair Drive, residential remodel, $4,390.
Bettendorf Land Development., 4469 Nevada Drive, single-family dwelling, Procore, $240,000.
Caroline and John Glennon, 6940 Little Cabin Road, residential addition, Edgebrooke Homes LLC, $21,000.
Applestone Homes Inc., 4710 Mason Run, single-family dwelling, $388,900.
Johnson Controls, 326 1th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,000.
1144 Meadow Lane Dr., residential remodel, JS Service Lift & Construction, $7,927.
John Riches and Julie Kirkpatrick, 1620 Prairie Vista Circle, deck, Taylor Improvements, $11,000.
Bonnie Asay, 6024 Shawnee Court, pool, Jeff Fry Corp., $33,000.
Jaime and Angela Solis, 3130 State St., pool, $3,650.
Christian and Leah Jensen, 3255 Pleasant Drive, residential remodel, Fanth-Curry Home Improvement, $3,375.
Roger and Sharon Hall, 49 Parklane Circle, residential remodel, $4,950.
Dave Stoakes, 3621 Deer Ridge Court, deck, Backyard Vinyl Co., $9,400.
Aspen Homes, 3509 Cobblestone Drive, single-family dwelling, $322,045.
Regency Plaza II, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, sign, Mr. Detail Signs, $8,383.
Pleasant Valley Elementary, 6333 Crow Creek Road, institutional addition, Excel Deck & Fence, $17,500.
Rich and Lisa Cooksey, 505 Riverview Terrace, pool, Pleasure Pools of Iowa, $32,000.
Peter Marty, 1407 Olde Freeport Place, deck, Pearson Enterprises of QC, $15,000.