Try 1 month for 99¢

Permits

 BETTENDORF

Terry Knutsen Builder, 65660 Blackbird Lane, single-family dwelling, $329,000.

Tim and Deanna Richardson, 835 Brown St., pool, $2,600.

Forest View LLC, 3016 Cherrywood Drive, single-family dwelling, Swany Development LLC, $232,000.

Edgebrooke Homes, 5026 Woody Creek Lane, single-family dwelling, $320,000.

Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., 5480 Cavan Crossing, single-family dwelling, $189,000.

Dave and Jana Steil, 2717 Eagle Heights Court,  residential addition, Mary Lofgren & Sons, $20,000.

40th Ave. Investments, 891 40th Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $19,800.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1506 Brown St., institutional remodel, Hodge Construction, $10,075.

Super Awesome Incredible Newkirk Trust, 1117 Mississippi Blvd., residential remodel, Fanth-Curry Home Improvement, $2,240.

Aspen Homes, 6305 Wildberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $317,414.

Edgebrooke Homes, 6858 Grover Station, single-family dwelling, $295,000.

Dan Winters, 1226 Hillside Drive, residential addition, $1,900.

SPCA LLC, 916 Devils Glen Road, residential remodel, $13,500.

Jeff Green, 5102 Surrey Drive, residential remodel, $12,000.

Dean and Marybeth Mayne, 1314 Eastmere Drive, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $25,780.

Mike and Cortney Neighbor, 3797 Deerbrook Drive, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $19,024.

Applestone Homes, 4269 Colorado Drive, single-family dwelling, $271,900.

Dave and Shannon Panjwani, 1208 Pineacre Ave., residential addition, Midwest Reconstruction, $12,280.

Bill and Hilary McDonald, 4727 Norfolk Place, deck, $5,500.

Andy and Laura Meckley, 6556 Friendship Path, pool, $9,000.

Core Designs LLC, 5361 Emily Court, single-family dwelling, $290,000.

Starmark Custom Homes, 4404 Colorado Drive, residential remodel, $18,800.

Family Counseling, 2485 Tech Drive, sign, Young Art & Sign, $2,000.

McCoy Homes QC, 6184 Hess Court, single-family dwelling, $312,000.

Jim Lauth, 2236 Brookside Drive, residential remodel, Phil Douglas, $15,000.

Jeff and Tracey Bennett, 5477 Idaho Drive, residential remodel, $16,000.

Advance Homes, 4111 Prestwick Court, single-family dwelling, $320,000.

Everest Homes LLC, 5140 Pandit Drive, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $216,000.

Everest Homes LLC, 5152 Pandit Drive, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $216,000.

Johanna Huffman, 1607 Belair Drive, residential remodel, $4,390.

Bettendorf Land Development., 4469 Nevada Drive, single-family dwelling, Procore, $240,000.

Caroline and John Glennon, 6940 Little Cabin Road, residential addition, Edgebrooke Homes LLC, $21,000.

Applestone Homes Inc., 4710 Mason Run, single-family dwelling, $388,900.

Johnson Controls, 326 1th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,000.

1144 Meadow Lane Dr., residential remodel, JS Service Lift & Construction, $7,927.

John Riches and Julie Kirkpatrick, 1620 Prairie Vista Circle, deck, Taylor Improvements, $11,000.

Bonnie Asay, 6024 Shawnee Court, pool, Jeff Fry Corp., $33,000.

Jaime and Angela Solis, 3130 State St., pool, $3,650.

Christian and Leah Jensen, 3255 Pleasant Drive, residential remodel, Fanth-Curry Home Improvement, $3,375.

Roger and Sharon Hall, 49 Parklane Circle, residential remodel, $4,950.

Dave Stoakes, 3621 Deer Ridge Court, deck, Backyard Vinyl Co., $9,400.

Aspen Homes, 3509 Cobblestone Drive, single-family dwelling, $322,045.

Regency Plaza II, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, sign, Mr. Detail Signs, $8,383.

Pleasant Valley Elementary, 6333 Crow Creek Road, institutional addition, Excel Deck & Fence, $17,500.

Rich and Lisa Cooksey, 505 Riverview Terrace, pool, Pleasure Pools of Iowa, $32,000.

Peter Marty, 1407 Olde Freeport Place, deck, Pearson Enterprises of QC, $15,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags