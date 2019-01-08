Permits
ELDRIDGE
Portico Homes, 1012 W. Pinehurst Drive, single-family dwelling, $181,945.80.
Portico Homes, 238 W. Torrey Pines, single-family dwelling, $159,376.80
ROCK ISLAND
Dave Griffin, 3604 46th Ave., deck, $15,000.
G & H Properties, 1315 17th St., multi-family remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $18,000.
EJH Properties LLC, 1222 19th St., residential remodel, Make It Happen, $19,600.
Leo Johnson, 734 13th St., residential remodel, $1,500.
Darrell Turner, 509 19th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $15,000.
Future Capital LLC, 1041 12th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $18, 857.
Steve Danay, 4415 10th Ave., deck, Dust-Ry Inc., $5,000.
QC Pancake House, 1831 3rd Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $208,668.
Gordon Enterprises LTD, 415-417 31st Ave., commercial remodel, D S Anthony and Association, $29,100.
Larry Hultgren, 1525 27½ St., residential remodel, Mid American Basement System, $5,985.
Shelley Polito, 4018 27th Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $44,000.
Greg Stephens, 2738-2740 5th Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $4,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
James Kerner, 24207 71st Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, Advanced Mechanical, $300,000.
Patricia Arnold, 3650 N. Shore, Moline, deck, $5,984.
Kevin Waeyaert, 8312 55th St., Coal Valley, residential addition, Laxton Construction, $59,000.
Alan Tebbe, 1909 S. Shore, Moline, residential addition, $4,800.
SILVIS
Jean Houseman, 136 11th St., residential remodel, QC General, $4,900.
Harold Blasdell, 142 13th St., residential remodel, Petersen Plumbing & Heating, $1,000.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Coffee Hound, 5141 Competition Drive, issued in December.
Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery, 5133 Competition Drive., issued in December.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh, 3200 E. Kimberly Road, issued in December.
Peterson Security Solutions, 225 W. 4th St., issued in December.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Bent River Auto Sales, 308 N. 12th Ave., issued in December.