EAST MOLINE
Marie Douglas Properties, 3100 4th Ave., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $146,000.
Cody Crane, 1417 5th Ave., deck, Summy Contracting, $6,000.
Jon O’Brien, 348 22nd St., residential remodel, DeMarlie Maintenance, $1,000.
Mario Pizano, 4015 1st St., residential addition, Midwest Complete Construction, $27,000.
Aimme Burroughs, 2914 Kennedy Drive residential remodel and addition, CMAC Builders, $20,000.
ROCK ISLAND
Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., institutional addition, T Steel Construction, $35,000.
Con-Way Central Express, 4300 81st Ave W., commercial addition, Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., $1,341,000.
Future Capital LLC, 614 7th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $33,000.
Shapri Davis, 1928 8th Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.
On Track Properties LLC, 1601-03 28th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
J & S Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1831 3rd Ave., commercial remodel, Alex’s Construction, $20,500.
I H Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 4206 5th Ave., commercial remodel, REEN Construction, $467,850.
4221 81st Ave. W., residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $24,729.
Robert Hedberg, 3850 Blackhawk Road, commercial remodel, Daxon Construction Co., $27,125.
Tyrone Orr, 406 14th St., sign, RGS Electric Co., $1,000.
Tyrone Orr, 1326 4th St., sign, RGS Electric Co., $1,000.
Tyrone Orr, 1418 4th St., sign, RGS Electric Co., $1,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Peter Rebenar, 6029 230th St., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Matt Menke Construction, $169,875.
Steve and Beth Timm, 6103 221st St., Port Byron, residential remodel, $23,540.
Jayme Massa, 1819 28th Ave., East Moline, residential remodel, $19,400.
Kevin Valberg, 4701 85th Ave. W., Milan, pole building, Sunrise Post & Frame, $22,000.
Walt Blackard, 9701 Route 150, Coal Valley, pole building, Morton Buildings, $90,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Travis Corson, 316 N. 8th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $137,610.
Windmiller Design Build, 24568 184th St. Place, Pleasant Valley, single-family dwelling, $393,685.
Eric and Susan Hixenbaugh, 19151 246th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, Heartland Builders of the QC, $279,660.
Doug Stearns, 17455 277th St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Larry Matzen, $162,915.
Kent and Theresa Wilson, 14525 Fern Ave., Davenport, residential remodel, J D Coussens, $7,745.
Mike and Lori Galligan, 21926 272nd St., Long Grove, residential addition, $94,700.
Korey O’Day, 29019 200th Ave., Long Grove, residential remodel, $43,000.
Tyler Strodtman, 612 Jones St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $13,710.
Terri Stickler, 334 Circle Drive, Riverdale, residential addition, Wilford Construction, $21,120.
SVC Davison, 1199 Bridgeview Place, LeClaire, deck, Jason Covemaker, $3,780.
Silverthorne Homes, 8 Joan Rose Court, LeClaire, deck, $2,940.
Kyle and Sami Merten, 27343 94th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Bluff Co. Construction, $40,800.
Don Klingler, 503 S. 8th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Midwest Complete Construction, $6,480.
Brandon Kirby, 23860 Territorial Road, LeClaire, residential addition, $27,200.
Tom Faulhaber, 23347 277th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, $64,000.
SILVIS
M3 Properties, 1211 Avenue of the Cities, commercial addition, Sampson Construction, $22,000.
R.A. Pinno & Sons, 1701 1st Ave., new commercial, $200,000.
Philip Casarotto, 143 14th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $55,700.
Harold Blasdell, 142 13th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $39,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
D & K Automotive, 758 Schmidt Road, issued in November.
The Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., issued in November.
QC Glass & More LLC, 329 Marquette St., issued in November.
The Credit Island Bait Shop, 2304 W. River Drive, issued in November.
Dry Goods, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in November.
Living Vintage, 3536 Brady St., issued in November.
Kratom Lroner, 1501 N. Harrison St., issued in November.
Have a Heart CC, 2222 E. 53rd St., issued in November.
Cricket Wireless, 902 W. Kimberly Road, issued in November.
Cricket Wireless, 422 E. Locust St., issued in November.
MOLINE
4200 44th Ave., commercial remodel, $211,000.
4601 16th St., commercial remodel, Innovative Landscaping & Construction, $95,000.
1534 River Drive commercial remodel, Klosterman Construction, $19,500.
900 36th Ave., new commercial $608,000.
1816 18th St., deck, $2,800.
3430 38th St., residential remodel, $39,000.
1911 Glenwood Drive residential remodel, Blackhawk Builders, $83,013.
2450 16th Ave., residential remodel, Projects by Don, $18,400.
1037 29th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $26,750.
1835 15th St., residential addition, $12,480.
1528 1st St., residential addition, $3,000.
1031 33rd St. Court, residential addition, $31,000.
Midwest Facilities & Construction, commercial remodel, 4031 Avenue of the Cities, $250,000.
4051 Avenue of the Cites, sign, Acme Sign Co., $46,000.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Shear Perfection, 2705 Kimberly Road, issued in November.
Blo Blow Dry Bar, 2453 53rd Ave., issued in November.
DAVENPORT
Apenouga Danlehoussi and Akouavi Sossou, 504 W. 11th St., residential remodel, $1,300.
Mike and Penni Steen, 2713 Fair Ave., residential remodel, $3,200.
Tiffany and Ken Shaw, 1131 Washington St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $28,819.
Grape Road LLC, 3700 Harrison St., new commercial, Point Builders, $4,401,186.
Joe Teshak, 2720 N. Fairmount St., residential addition, Thomas Construction, $12,000.
Scott Mueller, 4707 Cheyenne Ave., residential addition, $23,500.
Lujack HiLine, 1777 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Bush Construction, $8,892,074.
Thanh Vu, 2422 Jebens Ave., residential remodel, Reed Construction, $6,500.
Aaron Mielke, 4022 W. 13th St., deck, $1,500.
Mike Strajack, 2312 Windsor Drive residential addition, Mission Built Construction, $66,850.
FMO Properties, 1301 Harrison St., commercial remodel, $10,000.
Steve Schutters, 2305 N. Thornwood Ave., residential addition, J D Coussens, $45,000.
City of Davenport, 226 W. 4th St., institutional remodel, Precision Builders, $274,712.
Ramos Properties LLC, 1228 Emerald Drive residential remodel, $2,000.
Dave Prochaska Construction, 4730 W. 11th St., single-family dwelling, $194,000.
Northwest Bank, 100 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Q-C Const. Services, $43,000.
Chris and Kari Boline, 2336 E. 11st St., deck, Sampson Construction, $25,000.
Stacey Schindler, 2123 E. Pleasant St., single-family dwelling, Centennial Contractors, $195,400.
Tina Denney and Steve Echelberger, 1235 W. 64th St., single-family dwelling, Wallace Construction, $231,000.
Rich and Barb Andersen, 210 Forest Road, residential remodel, Lights Quality Built, $35,000.
Future Capital LLC, 730 W. 17th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $12,500.
Humility of Mary Housing, 2268 W. Columbia Ave., deck, Sampson Construction, $8,400.
Metronet, 4700 Tremont Ave., new commercial $184,000.
Alex McGill, 2343 Grove St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $19,283.
James and Jane Bang, 1924 E. 32nd St., residential remodel, Stone River Builders, $8,915.
Ken and Shirley Scodeller, 1702 Nicole Court, residential addition, KK Construction, $41,213.
Tyler and Kathleen Christner, 339 Forest Road, residential remodel, Durian Builders, $15,360.
Portillo’s, 2741 E. 53rd St., new commercial, $1,270,000.
Qdoba Restaurant Corp., 2104 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, $247,000.
Jim and Laurie Stald, 1825 W. Kimberly Road, residential remodel, 2-4-2 Home Improvement, $15,000.
Addicted2Rehab LLC, 1715 Washington Lane, residential remodel, Reuther Construction, $14,152.
White House Homes, 6512 Lillie Ave., single family dwelling, $173,712.
Walmart, 5811 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Space Age Construction-Prestige, $16,200.
Davenport Community School District, 1702 Main St., institutional remodel, JB Robertson Construction, $680,000.
Ecumenical Housing, 1016 W. 7th St., multi-family dwelling remodel, Todd Hackett Construction, $8,500.
Jack Haberman and Marion McGinnis, 506 W. 8th St., residential remodel, $6,000.
Find-N-Homes LLC, 2639 Pacific St., residential remodel, $4,200.
RY Holdings LLC, 221 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $69,700.
Dague Dental, 4711 Brady St., commercial remodel, Construction Restoration Services, $20,000.
Habano Cigar Lounge, 432 E. 4th St., commercial remodel, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $145,000.