Permits
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
William Mitton, 22911 94th Ave. N., Port Byron, pole building, $34,560.
James and Wanda Kerner, 24207 71st Ave. N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Advanced Mechanical, $372,967.50.
James Griffin, 27911 80th Ave. N., Hillsdale, pole building, Cleary Building Corp., $23,000.
William and June Cole, 603 Main, Hillsdale, residential remodel, $1,200.
Dennis Marker, 16522 Hubbard, East Moline, residential addition, $8,928.
C. Wright, 4223 193rd St. N., Port Byron, residential addition, $9,222.50.
Sycamore Baptist, 5323 180th St. N., East Moline, institutional remodel, $6,500.
Arlington Newberg, 3501 183rd St., East Moline, pool, Bureau County Pool, $4,000.
Steve Stutzel, 5110 Airport Road, Milan, residential addition, Coach House Garage, $25,000.
Alejandro Rangel, 7612 25th St., residential addition, $30,000.
Richard Gonzalez, 3001 54th Ave. W., Milan, residential addition, 2nd Generation Garages, $18,000.
Ralph Ulfig, 13715 58th St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Ryan Beeman Construction, $322,842.
Christopher Murley, 3305 112th Court, Milan, single-family dwelling, Kuhl Construction, $380,000.
Justin and Bonnie Yvan, 3112 115th Ave., Milan, pool, $6,520.
William and Monica Howe, 11401 31st St., Milan, residential remodel, Red Oak Custom Homes, $46,000.
BM Bagby Inc, 3200 112th Ave., Milan, pool, $14,400.
Patrick Begyn, 13723 134th Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, JAC Enterprises, $27,175.
Martin Yakovich, 101 5th St. W., Andalusia, pole building, Wick Buildings, $24,000.
Robert Rumpp, 320 7th St. W., Andalusia, deck, Eberts Building, $2,048.
Jared Kitterman, 2443 28th Ave., residential addition, $18,000.
Augustana College, 733 35th St., institutional addition, Russell Construction, $5,900,155.
Robert and Pamela Votroubeck Trust, 1527 36th St., single-family dwelling, Schieler & Rassi Quality Builders, $193,480.
Joyce Tew, 1906 1st St., commercial addition, Pernon Tew, $23,635.
Bruce Downing, 4320 42nd Ave. Court., residential addition, Larry Cheek Const., $5,000.
Larry and Barbara Ashpole, 1248 36th Ave., residential addition, Powell & Co. Construction, $48,000.
Greg Brandom Jr., 2341 45th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $21,525.
Richard Nylin, 539 45th St., residential addition, GTC Construction Services, $16,000.
Doug Smith, 2537 5½ St., residential addition, $20,000.
Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Show Club, new institutional, City of Rock Island, $19,500.
Craig Barkalow, 3315 25th Ave., residential remodel, Larsen Klauer Builders, $24,705.
Kevin Koski, 1309 38th Ave. Court, residential remodel, Larsen Klauer Builders, $20,900.
James Jansen, 730 31st Ave., residential remodel, Crawford Co., $20,000.
Jose Manel and Mora Velez, 605 41st St., residential remodel, Future Capital LLC, $8,000.
John Brown, 736 17th St., deck, $5,000.
Elizabeth Anne Delong Trust, 1627 27th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $14,198.27
Dial Properties Co., 4000 46th Ave., residential remodel, Shay Construction, $31,000.
Kim Willets, 3506-08-10-12 9½ St. Court, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $72,783.42.
Nino Holdings LLC Series 1, 557-59 26th St., residential remodel, Lueders Contracting Service, $378,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Robert Schroeder Construction, 343 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $146,615.
Matt and Ali Cronkleton, 100 9th Ave, Donahue, single-family dwelling, $162,520.
Hartz Court Condo LLC, 700 Hartz Court, single-family dwelling, Winters Design Build, $126,690.
Hartz Court Condo LLC, 702 Hartz Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Winters Design Build, $129,945.
Silverthorne Development, 9 William Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $198,020.
Ed Kocal, 57 Timberline Drive, Blue Grass, residential addition, McCartney Improvement Co., $12,997.
Silverthorne Development, 3 William Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $11,910.
Dan Lewis, 14 Blackstone Way, residential remodel, $10,125.
Mike Loy, 204 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $20,000.
Musel Inc., 22 Musket Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $13,125.
Greg and Margaret McCounoughey, 23050 Great River Road, LeClaire, residential addition, Parson Construction, $10,575.
Joey and Jenna Ward, 11 Bountiful Court, Bettendorf, residential remodel and addition, Sampson Builders, $39,780.
Neville and Barb Toft, 19486 258th Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Joe Gusse, $47,800.
Randy and Gail Wood, 15506 108th Ave. Place, Davenport, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $7,000.
Amy Wuthrich, 215 Park Lane Circle, Eldridge, deck, Jeff Keefe, $4,320.
Mike and Jan Fendley, 8749 241st St., Walcott, deck, Tony Menees, $4,398.
Jim Hayne, 708 Wells Fargo Trail, LeClaire, deck, Mark Kuesel Construction, $5,610.
Randy Warndahl, 19488 258th Ave., LeClaire, deck, Taylor Improvements, $8,000.
David Ehrecke, 28200 Territorial Road, LeClaire, deck, Done Rite Remodeling, $5,400.
Thomas Hagen Properties LLC, 28240 227th St., LeClaire, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $6,600.
Eldon and Cathy Arensdorf, 22924 244th St., Eldridge, deck, $3,780.
Tom and Kelly Schneckloth, 19171 270th St., Eldridge, residential addition, $32,640.
Dennis Mundt, 22885 243rd St., Eldridge, residential addition, $3,600.
Jim and Gretchen Thiel, 18211 247th Ave., Pleasant Valley, $21,420.
SILVIS
Wendy Border, 719 11th Ave. B Court, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $2,800.
Francis Green, 357 15th St., residential addition, $3,000.
Kyle Brenner, 1114 27th Ave. Court, deck, $2,500.
Mark and Margie Chronister, 402 2nd Ave. C, deck, $3,600.
ELDRIDGE
Mathew Venhorst, 1811 S. 11th St., deck, $3,948.
Jay Johnson, 3179 S. 22nd Ave. Court, residential remodel, James Costello, $17,820.
Michael Hawley, 3156 S. 20th Ave. Court, residential remodel, Terry Knutsen Builder, $12,276.
Callanhan Construction, 301 E. Franklin St., single-family resident, $109,362.
Callanhan Construction, 319 E. Franklin St., single-family resident, $109,362.
Kristin Finnicum, 1025 W. Pinehurst Drive, pool, Sentry Pools, $27,600.
Diamond Builders, 100 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $129,096.
Diamond Builders, 101 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $129,096.
Diamond Builders, 151 Muhs Circle, residential addition, $5,068.
Dan Grafton, 1104 W. Donahue St., pool, Pleasure Pools, $3,357.
Anderson Group Construction, 420 E. Franklin St., multi-dwellings, $570,655.80.
Quality Custom Homes LLC, 921 Muirfield Circle, single-family dwelling, $159,805.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Aha! Moments, 1706 Brady, issued in June.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Crossroads Fireworks, 875 Middle Road, issued in June.
River City Sign LLC, 2317 Grant St., issued in June
Strike Force Pro Shop, 4850 Bettplex Drive, issued in June.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Olsen Financial, 102 N. 1st St., issued in June.