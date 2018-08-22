Permits
BETTENDORF
Advance Homes, 4317 Prestwick Ct., single-family dwelling, $303,000.
Kent Johnson Builders LLC, 5710 Texas Drive, sing-family dwelling, $241,000.
Tom and Adelaide Tkatch, 4365 Happiness Lane, residential remodel, $30,000.
5477 Julie Ann Ct., pool, Gannon Pool & Spa, $22,000.
Platinum Design and Development, 5497 Pigeon Creek Road, single-family dwelling, $428,287.
Beaver Builders, 4310 Happiness Lane, single-family dwelling, $187,000.
Aspen Homes LLC, 3776 Cobblestone Drive, single-family dwelling, $336,955.
1144 Meadow Lane Drive, residential remodel, JS Service Lift & Construction, $111,082.
Clark Design & Development, 4781 Mason Run, single-family dwelling, $291,500.
Charles Clark, 3314 Wakonda Drive, deck, $2,000.
Charles Clark, 3314 Wakonda Drive, residential remodel, $15,500.
Charles Clark, 3314 Wakonda Drive, residential addition, $11,300.
Tom Morrell, 3565 Park Ave., single-family dwelling, $131,500.
Charles Rathje, 1120 Pineacre Drive, residential remodel, Newton Custom Homes, $42,103.
Jerald Noel, 1305 Medina Court, residential remodel, Rainbow International of the Quad-Cities, $12,902.
Keiren and Juli Smith, 3769 Raleigh Ave., pool, Sentry Pool & Chemical Supply, $27,911.
Mike Burchett, 5751 Judge Road, residential remodel, Lank Construction, $19,000.
Shawn and Allison Dormire Revoc. Trust, 2631 Heather Glen Circle, pool, BPI Development Group LLC, $50,000.
Xue Chen, and Al Lin, 2316 Pinehurst Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $4,000.
Ryan Vretis and Alyssa Rauch, 4858 Heatherstone Road, residential remodel, QC General, $6,300.
Advance Homes, 4201 Prestwick Court., single-family dwelling, $319,600.
Midwest Development & Investment Corp., 312 17th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,500.
Legacy Development of the QC, 3255 Fields Drive, commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $40,000.
J.P. Condon Inc., 3871 Sparrow Court, single-family dwelling, $188,650.
2726 Central Ave., residential remodel, Build Master LCC, $14,500.
Derrick Cockrell, 2087 Ashford Road, deck, Sampson Construction, $4,500.
Kerkhoff Homes Inc., 6261 Settlers Pointe Circle, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
Craig Mueller, 3614 Greenbrier Drive, deck, Dream Builders, $1,200.
Jim Johnson and Liberty Streeter, 7040 Nottingham Lane, residential addition, $21,625.
Beaver Builders, 4296 Happiness Lane, single-family dwelling, $176,000.
Tom and Carol Beeks, 2901 Oak St., residential remodel, $30,000.
Jeff and Paula Peters, 6210 Buckskin Trail, deck, Sampson Construction, $4,500.
Cat Clinic of the QC, 830 State St., sign, Sampson Construction, $2,240.
DG Storage LLC, 108 35th St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $251,000.
Falcon Lot Strip Center LLC, 2211 Falcon Ave., commercial remodel, IMC Construction, $14,900.
Greg and Tammy Powell, 2995 Red Wing Court, residential remodel, $3,700.
Erik Kidd, 3820 Parkdale Drive, residential remodel, 242 Home Improvement, $15,500.
Marjorie Pratt, 1568 30th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $7,400.
Martin and Lourdes Vazquez, 2190 Crow Creek Road, deck, Terril Dreifurst, $1,925.
Brian and Amy Knutson, 6829 Prairie Grass Lane, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $30,000.
Chris and Melanie Wilkins, 1705 Susan Court, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $30,000.