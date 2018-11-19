Permits
BETTENDORF
2812 Eagle Heights Court, residential addition, Imc Construction, $86,000.
6817 Still Creek Pass, residential addition, Home Improvement Innovations, $85,000.
1110 Devils Glen Road, residential addition, Encore Homes LLC, $145,100.
2225 Maplecrest Road, residential addition, Link Construction, $46,000.
6524 Blackberry Lane, residential addition,, Aspen Homes, $32,638.
2085 Tanglefoot Lane, residential remodel, Suburban Construction, $4,290.
5175 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $46,766.
1335 Lincoln Place, commercial remodel, Joe Behncke Construction, $3,000.
911 40th Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $11,500.
909 40th Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $11, 500.
915 40th Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $11,500.
917 40th Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $11,500.
3232 Middle Road, commercial remodel, Midwest Facilities & Construction, $250,000.
1909 San Jose Court, residential remodel, Richard Weinstein, $9,903.
2415 18th St., commercial remodel, Daxon Construction, $50,650.
5171 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $29,000.
412 8th St., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $22,500.
3530 Raleigh Ave., residential remodel, Sandberg Restoration Service, $31,500.
1335 Lincoln Place, commercial remodel, Patrick McNamara, $8,000.
3140 Marynoel Ave., deck, Dream Builder’s, $7,000.
3021 Parkwild Drive, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $6,500.
5241 Auburn Court, deck, Creative Decks & Fence, $13,600.
Mike Cousins, 1556 Forest Hills Road, deck, $3,000.
Advance Homes, 4538 Wyndham Dive, single-family dwelling, $436,500.
Murrell Homes, 5655 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, $346,000.
Russell Construction, 2019 Grant, new commercial, $10,150,291.
Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., 3741 Glengevlin Way, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Advance Homes, 5179 N. Richmond Circle, single-family dwelling, $237,777.
Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., 3729 Glengevlin Way, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Silverthorne Development, 4697 Mason Run., single-family dwelling, $423,424.
Peter Barboutis, 7085 Alvie Lane., single-family dwelling, $320,000.
Murrell Homes, 5563 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, $346,000.
Aspen Homes, 4709 Cottage Lane, single-family dwelling,, $242,913.
Build To Suit, 5454 Devils Glen Road, new commercial, $1,555,600.
Build To Suit, 734 40th Ave., new commercial, $648,450.
Condon Vintage Homes, 6767 Joseph Way, single-family dwelling, $330,000.
Brian Cox, 3696 lake View Court, residential addition, $28,700.
1501 State St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $8,814.
2674 Rosehill Ave., pool, Pleasure Pools of Iowa, $28,500.
6248 Buckskin Trail, pool, Gannon Pool & Spa, $16,000.
5787 Little Lane, pool, BPI Development Group, $255,000.