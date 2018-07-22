Permits
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
William Mitton, 22911 94th Ave. N., Port Byron, pole building, $34,560.
James and Wanda Kerner, 24207 71st Ave. N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Advanced Mechanical, $372,967.50.
James Griffin, 27911 80th Ave. N., Hillsdale, pole building, Cleary Building Corp., $23,000.
William and June Cole, 603 Main, Hillsdale, residential remodel, $1,200.
Dennis Marker, 16522 Hubbard, East Moline, residential addition, $8,928.
C. Wright, 4223 193rd St. N., Port Byron, residential addition, $9,222.50.
Sycamore Baptist, 5323 180th St. N., East Moline, institutional remodel, $6,500.
Arlington Newberg, 3501 183rd St., East Moline, pool, Bureau County Pool, $4,000.
Steve Stutzel, 5110 Airport Road, Milan, residential addition, Coach House Garage, $25,000.
Alejandro Rangel, 7612 25th St., residential addition, $30,000.
Richard Gonzalez, 3001 54th Ave. W., Milan, residential addition, 2nd Generation Garages, $18,000.
Ralph Ulfig, 13715 58th St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Ryan Beeman Construction, $322,842.
Christopher Murley, 3305 112th Court, Milan, single-family dwelling, Kuhl Construction, $380,000.
Justin and Bonnie Yvan, 3112 115th Ave., Milan, pool, $6,520.
William and Monica Howe, 11401 31st St., Milan, residential remodel, Red Oak Custom Homes, $46,000.
BM Bagby Inc, 3200 112th Ave., Milan, pool, $14,400.
Patrick Begyn, 13723 134th Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, JAC Enterprises, $27,175.
Martin Yakovich, 101 5th St. W., Andalusia, pole building, Wick Buildings, $24,000.
Robert Rumpp, 320 7th St. W., Andalusia, deck, Eberts Building, $2,048.
SCOTT COUNTY
Robert Schroeder Construction, 343 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $146,615.
Matt and Ali Cronkleton, 100 9th Ave, Donahue, single-family dwelling, $162,520.
Hartz Court Condo LLC, 700 Hartz Court, single-family dwelling, Winters Design Build, $126,690.
Hartz Court Condo LLC, 702 Hartz Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Winters Design Build, $129,945.
Silverthorne Development, 9 William Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $198,020.
Ed Kocal, 57 Timberline Drive, Blue Grass, residential addition, McCartney Improvement Co., $12,997.
Silverthorne Development, 3 William Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $11,910.
Dan Lewis, 14 Blackstone Way, residential remodel, $10,125.
Mike Loy, 204 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $20,000.
Musel Inc., 22 Musket Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $13,125.
Greg and Margaret McCounoughey, 23050 Great River Road, LeClaire, residential addition, Parson Construction, $10,575.
Joey and Jenna Ward, 11 Bountiful Court, Bettendorf, residential remodel and addition, Sampson Builders, $39,780.
Neville and Barb Toft, 19486 258th Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Joe Gusse, $47,800.
Randy and Gail Wood, 15506 108th Ave. Place, Davenport, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $7,000.
Amy Wuthrich, 215 Park Lane Circle, Eldridge, deck, Jeff Keefe, $4,320.
Mike and Jan Fendley, 8749 241st St., Walcott, deck, Tony Menees, $4,398.
Jim Hayne, 708 Wells Fargo Trail, LeClaire, deck, Mark Kuesel Construction, $5,610.
Randy Warndahl, 19488 258th Ave., LeClaire, deck, Taylor Improvements, $8,000.
David Ehrecke, 28200 Territorial Road, LeClaire, deck, Done Rite Remodeling, $5,400.
Thomas Hagen Properties LLC, 28240 227th St., LeClaire, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $6,600.
Eldon and Cathy Arensdorf, 22924 244th St., Eldridge, deck, $3,780.
Tom and Kelly Schneckloth, 19171 270th St., Eldridge, residential addition, $32,640.
Dennis Mundt, 22885 243rd St., Eldridge, residential addition, $3,600.
Jim and Gretchen Thiel, 18211 247th Ave., Pleasant Valley, $21,420.
SILVIS
Wendy Border, 719 11th Ave. B Court, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $2,800.
Francis Green, 357 15th St., residential addition, $3,000.
Kyle Brenner, 1114 27th Ave. Court, deck, $2,500.
Mark and Margie Chronister, 402 2nd Ave. C, deck, $3,600.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Aha! Moments, 1706 Brady, issued in June.