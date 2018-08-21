Permits
DAVENPORT
Barry and Sherri Delp, 1204 Royal Oaks Drive, deck, $3,600.
Condon Family Home Builders, 6131 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $108,000.
Keynotes LLC, 3011 Harrison St., commercial remodel, $15,000.
Marc Kotts, 5055 Garner Court, residential remodel, Harmony Land Devel., $8,800.
Wal-Mart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Footprint Acquisition LLC, $20,000.
321 Partners LLC-Paradymn VR, 320 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $160,220.
Devendra Shrikhande, 10 Lombard Court, residential addition, Diamond Builders of Davenport, $14,270.
Joe and Elizabeth Polaschek, 14 McClellan Blvd., residential remodel, Rodenburg Builders, $18,750.
Laura Hernandez, 1204 Iowa St., residential remodel, $4,800.
Francine Elk-Counter, 1830 Cromwell Circle, pool, Xtreme Renovations, $40,000.
Shaun and Heather Sneath, 6111 Spring Circle, pool, Sentry Pool and Chemical Supply Co., $30,854.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 1647 Celtic Court, pool, $16,300.
Kevin Turner, 2014 E. 13th St., deck, $2,500.
Ladonna and Jose Arroyo, 3120 W. 66th St., pool, $2,600.
Davenport Buddhist Association, 4616 N. Pine St., new institutional, Hong Le Construction, $236,000.
Brent and Marie Morlock, 4021 Thomas Pointe Road, residential remodel, $32,250.
Mike and Amanda Roseman, 2814 N. Pine St., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $14,535.
Jimmie O’s Saloon, 2735 Telegraph Rd., deck, $22,000.
Q-C Montessori School, 2400 E. 46th St., institutional addition, Willman Construction, $1,082,008.
Mike and Diane Waskowiak, 2940 N. Pioneer St., single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $335,000.
Bett-CBOC LLC, 2826 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, L & L Builders Co., $3,232,417.
Future Capital LLC, 229 Washington St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team LLC, $30,000.
John and Roxanne Hambleton, 1128 E. 29th St., pool, $2,780.93.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 2659 Pheasant Creek Circle, single-family dwelling, $194,800.
Saini II LLC, 1802 W. 7th St., commercial addition, $9,000.
Jersey Meadows Condos, 2418 E. 51st St., deck, $4,000.
John and Lisa Detterman, 2123 Vine St., residential remodel, $15,000.
Bucktown, 225 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Red Box Design, $2,000.
Jackie Lambert, 2357 N. Birchwood Ave., deck, Thomas Construction, $4,000.
Monica Forret, 3035 Spring St., residential remodel, Kevan Oliver Trim Carpentry Inc., $29,285.28.
Genesis Medical Center, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial addition, Treiber Construction, $295,614.
Gene and Joann Peckenschneider, 3244 W. Colorado St., deck, $3,085.12.
Davenport Historic Properties, 707 Gaines St., multi-family remodel, $10,000.
Phil and Linda Laymon, 1423 W. 59th St., residential remodel, D&K Products Inc., $8,600.
Bob and Jane McGarry, 2412 Banchard St., residential remodel, Steven D. Miller, $28,600.
Susan Prouty, 1320 W. 49th St., residential addition, $17,200.
Terry Johnson, 1625 W. George Washington Blvd., deck, Thomas Construction, $4,000.
Habitat For Humanity Q-C, 1609 Adams St., residential remodel, $7,100.
Pebb Davenport, 2144 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Atlas Building Group LLC, $623,000.
Jeremy and Wendy Flynn, 1931 W. 54th St., pool, QC Automatic Pools, $3,000.
Jessica Houk, 1204 N. Concord St., deck, $1,100.
Nathan and Heidi Burchard, 2327 E. 46th Place, M I Construction, $14,500.
Tremont North Partners, 5880 Tremont Ave., commercial addition, Russell Construction, $290,000.
Angie and Josh Maxwell, 2407 Lillie Ave., residential addition, $10,000.
MidAmerican Energy, 106 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Ryan Companies US, $1,893,135.
Dave Delvichio, 6520 Cedar St., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $60,000.
Loras Jaeger, 2041 N. Zenith Ave., residential addition, $8,300.
Marco Lopez, 3023 W. High St., pool, $2,700.
Hong Le Construction LLC, 5530 N. Division St., single-family dwelling, $178,000.
Hong Le Construction LLC, 5532 N. Division St., single-family dwelling, $178,000.
Hong Le Construction LLC, 5602 N. Division St., single-family dwelling, $178,000.
Hong Le Construction LLC, 5604 N. Division St., single-family dwelling, $178,000.
Caleb and Penny Trier, 2904 E. 46th St., residential addition, $45,000.
Building & Trades Projects Inc., 1315 Eagle’s Crest Ave., single-family dwelling, $80,000.
ELDRIDGE
Rick Lundvall, 927 Sawgrass Court, deck, $3,696.
Michell Weidner, 309 W. Donahue St., residential addition, $2,376.
Todd Gustas, 1209 W. Donahue St., deck, $3,577.20.
Mark and Jeanne Matter, 604 S. 7th St., residential remodel, $5,068.80.
Tim and Lori Holst, 804 Fox Ridge Road, deck, $6,000.
SILVIS
Greenridge Properties, 1202 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1204 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1206 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1208 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1210 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1212 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1214 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1216 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1218 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Greenridge Properties, 1220 22nd Ave. B, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $120,000.
Julio and Olivia Villalpando, 1109 10th St., pool, $5,000.
Weber Auto Group Inc., 101 1st Ave., sign, River City Sign, $12,000.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
The Good Feet Store, 858 Middle Road, issued in July.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Gainey’s Good To Go Auto, 2905 Brady St., issued in July.
Artsybug Studio, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in July.
Sweetest Hair Boutique, 1352 W. 3rd St., issued in July.
ILOCA Services Inc., 3156 W. 73rd St., issued in July.
Cashout Kings, 230 W. 15th St., issued in July.
Nico’s Tires, 2201 Rockingham, issued in July.
Altstates Travel LLC, 102 E. 2nd St., issued in July.
Dollar Tree, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, issued in July.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Live Simply, 209 W. Franklin St., issued in July.