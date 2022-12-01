 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daisy Dooks shooter sentenced

A Davenport man was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Brandon Scott Hagedorn was sentenced Nov. 28 in the Southern District of Iowa after being found guilty of possessing the ammunition fired during an April 30, 2021, shots-fired incident at Daisy Dooks Gentleman's Club in Davenport.

Hagedorn, 26, of Davenport, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after he finishes his sentence.

On April 30, 2021, Davenport police officers responded to Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club for a shots-fired call. Surveillance video showed a group of males engaged in a fight in the parking lot. As the fight concluded, Hagedorn shot at a vehicle leaving the parking lot.

Davenport Police collected one live round of ammunition and seven spent shell casings. The firearm was never recovered.

Investigators identified Hagedorn as the shooter through surveillance video, as well as Hagedorn’s clothing, witness reports, social media, and location data.

Brandon Hagedorn

Brandon Hagedorn
