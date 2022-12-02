Darrow elected chief judge of 14th circuit

The judges of the 14th Judicial Circuit unanimously elected Clarence "Mike" Darrow as chief judge to a two-year term that starts Dec. 5.

Darrow will succeed Chief Judge Frank Fuhr, who will continue to serve as presiding judge of the Rock Island County Criminal Division.

The 22 judges of the Illinois 14th Judicial Circuit preside over the courts of Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside counties.

"I am honored by the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and I look forward to serving the citizens of the 14th Judicial Circuit in this new role," Darrow said in a news release.

Darrow served as deputy chief judge since 2019 and as the presiding judge of the Rock Island County Civil Division since 2014. He was elected circuit judge in 2010.

Before becoming a judge, Darrow served as the Mercer County public defender from 2007 to 2010. He also maintained a private law practice from 1999 to 2010 at the Law Offices of Clarence Darrow.

Darrow earned his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and his M.B.A. from the University of Illinois College of Business in 1996. Darrow also served as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999.

Darrow graduated from Marquette University in 1992 and is a 1988 graduate of Rock Island Alleman High School.