Davenport aldermen held the first of several public hearings regarding an overhaul of the city’s zoning code on Tuesday, moving the ball forward on a major initiative that has been in the works for more than a year.
The proposed rules deal with the way the city will classify future land use for everything within the city’s boundaries — including businesses, residences, open land and industrial spaces. City officials have long said the existing law is outdated, pointing to references to blacksmith shops within the code as a testament to its age. Last updated in the late 1970s, the city hired a Chicago-based firm Camiros Ltd. to draft the new policy.
Since then, the city has also held several stakeholder and community outreach meetings to share the proposal with the public and get input.
On Tuesday night, Arista Strungys of the Camiros firm gave a brief presentation to city council members, highlighting some of the changes proposed. Asked by council to assess the city’s old code and compare it to the proposed new one, she noted there were areas for improvement.
A few concerns were raised about some of the specifics of the proposed law by council and audience members, including some parking regulation protections for the city’s heritage neighborhoods. Bruce Berger, the city’s economic development director, said whatever is approved by the council could see changes, and some amendments to the current proposal are likely to come over the next few weeks.
“That’s kind of natural for this. It’s such a big change,” Berger added, noting more than 40,000 properties are involved.
The matter comes to the city council with a unanimous recommendation for approval from the city’s planning and zoning board. Under City Hall procedure, the proposal will be voted on three times over the next several weeks unless city officials make a special motion to expedite the process.
Final approval of the measure is expected to be considered by the council on Jan. 9.