Davenport aldermen to discuss whether to renew liquor license following fatal shooting

Mackenzie Timm was thinking about getting ready Monday for her third-shift job when she noticed the telltale red-and-blue flicker of police lights cast against her living room wall.

"I looked at my boyfriend (Damon Thomas) and asked him, 'Did you hear any shots?' and he didn't either — which is really weird," Timm said Tuesday as she stood on the front stoop of her side of a duplex near the intersection of North Pine and West 46th streets. "I could see the Davenport Police were in the parking lot of GD Xpress and they were gathered around something, shining flashlights."

Timm and her boyfriend headed to an upstairs window to get a bird's-eye view of the back parking lot of GD Xpress.

"That's when we could clearly see there was a person laying there," Timm said. "And when they covered that body, we knew the person was dead."

The person lying in the parking lot of GD Xpress surrounded by police was 25-year-old Corey Martin.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr. of Davenport is accused of shooting Martin to death late Monday after they fought at the gas station and convenience store, according to Scott County court records.

Howard, 23, was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A criminal complaint that is part of the court record accuses Howard of chasing Martin as he tried to flee, which was caught on security cameras.

Davenport city council members will discuss next week whether to put a pause on the gas station’s liquor license renewal in light of the fatal shooting.

Alderwoman Judith Lee, who represents the 8th ward where GD Xpress is located, expressed support for tabling the gas station’s annual liquor license renewal until the police department could complete its investigation.

Fellow Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, asked city staff for a report of police calls for service to GD Xpress to get to the council by Monday.

Council action tabling or even denying the liquor license of an establishment is largely symbolic. The state Alcoholic Beverages Division regulates liquor licensure and investigates complaints.

Alderman Robby Ortiz on Tuesday cautioned aldermen against tagging a business owner for a crime that may have just happened to occur there.

Ortiz holds the liquor license for the neighboring Hawkeye Tap Sports Bar & Grill and formerly managed GD Xpress but said he hasn't worked there in more than two years.

Jasveer Saini purchased the property that's now GD Xpress in 2013. He told a reporter Wednesday he was "deeply saddened" by what happened at the gas station.

"We are doing OK now, but we are sad for (Martin)," Saini said Wednesday. "We have no idea when someone comes in with a gun, or that there is something between two people that we have no control over.

"We can't judge people. We can't refuse service to someone who walks in," he continued. "We don't know what people are carrying into the store. A man is killed and this hurts us because this is somehow our fault? We didn't do anything wrong. The man (Howard) could have walked into any gas station to get a drink."

Saini said Howard walked into the store first and was getting a drink at the soda fountain when Martin walked in.

"A shooting. It's hard for everyone here," Saini said. "No one expected a shooting."

Neighbors last fall complained about loud noise, fights, lewd behavior and suspected drug activity tied to the business and the neighboring Hawkeye Tap Sports Bar & Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave.

Timm said there is plenty of "weirdness" near the corner of Pine and 46th.

"The thing that stands out is how people seem to wander through the neighborhood," she said. "I work third (shift), so I'm up and leaving for work late. I see people wandering the neighborhood. I see people peeking in windows over across the street. Sounds weird, right?"

One of Timm's neighbors was out picking up trash Monday. He said he has "no problem" on 46th Street and hadn't heard of any violence at the GD Xpress.

"The Hawkeye Bar and Grill is over there next to the gas station," said Shawn, who declined to give his last name. "We get the usual noise sometimes — but that's to be expected. I've lived here since 2018 and we haven't had any problems."

Connie and Chuck Mangler live farther down 46th Street and said it's not uncommon to hear gunshots.

"I'm sorry to hear someone was murdered, but I can't say I'm surprised," Connie Mangler said. "It's not unusual to see police — but that is everywhere in Davenport.

"We came to this neighborhood because we wanted to live somewhere with some diversity. Chuck and I liked this neighborhood because it's always been a place where working people live. Unfortunately, we live in a city where people shoot guns — and it is troubling to hear about someone being killed at the corner."

