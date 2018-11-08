Davenport School District marching bands will not be part of the Veterans Day parade on Monday because the National Weather Service has forecast unseasonably cold weather and wind chills.
The district made the call earlier than usual to allow time to notify students and parents. Students will not be in school the rest of the week because of teacher conferences and will not have school on Monday because of the Veterans Day holiday, according to Dawn Saul, spokeswoman for the district.
According to district policy, marching band performances should not take place if the temperature is below 36 degrees. Wind chill factors must also be considered: "If the wind chill results in a temperature effect of less than 36 degrees, performances should not take place," the policy reads.
Monday will be really cold, said John Haase, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport. The normal high for this time of year is in the lower 50s, but on Monday "We're looking at a high of 33," he said.
There is no forecast of snow for Monday, when the wind chill will be in the 20s.
Additionally, the district policy states that marching band performances will not take place in rain, sleet or snow.
The parade will continue as scheduled.