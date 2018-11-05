The Davenport School Board on Monday approved a new budget plan that includes eliminating positions, including teachers.
Allison Beck, Julie DeSalvo, Linda Hayes, board president Ralph Johanson and Bruce Potts voted to approve the plan at an open meeting after a committee-of-the-whole meeting. Clyde Mayfield and Dan Gosa voted against the budget that, during the 2022-23 year, ends with a projected positive spending authority of $1.75 million
The state will not allow a school district to spend more than the state approves, even if the district has the money in reserve. The Davenport district must appear regularly before the committee to discuss its progress in balancing budgets.
T.J. Schneckloth, in his first board meeting as interim superintendent, said the revised budget addresses the potential loss of enrollment. "People are most of our budget," he said. "You can see the drastic measures it's going to take."
The budget calls for cutting a total of 21 certified and classified employees in the 2019-20 academic year, as well as a hiring freeze and reduction of administration and support positions as well as combining principals in smaller schools.
It calls for cutting a total of 21 more positions in 2020-21, with consolidation of administrative positions. School closings or consolidations are part of the 2021-22 year. Reduction of a total of 24 certified and classified employees, along with a school closing, are part of FY2022-23.
Board member Dan Gosa said he didn't receive the documents until shortly before the meeting, which gave him little time look at them. Schneckloth, who took the lead of the district on Thursday, apologized for the lateness of the document and said the board will receive documents earlier from now on.
District representatives will appear again Dec. 11 before the state School Budget Review Committee, which on Oct. 9 unanimously denied the district’s latest request to overspend its 2016-17 budget.
During an earlier committee-of-the-whole meeting, Johanson said that disproportionality and special-education issues within the district are a matter of urgency.
William Decker, the chief administrator for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (AEA), said the agency continues to work with the district to address special-education and disproportionality issues.
Since earlier this year, the district is under state supervision because a disproportionate number of students of color have been identified for special education and subject to disciplinary actions.
Sandy Schmitz, the implementation adviser assigned to Davenport schools by the state Department of Education, attended the meeting but was not part of the discussion.
Linda Hayes, board vice president, serves as liaison for the district’s disproportionality initiative. She briefly discussed measures that the district is taking to expand cultural awareness and address disproportionality.
For example, she said that a student who might wear sagging pants to school could receive an explanation that, although the student might do it elsewhere, that is not what is done at school — an explanation instead of a confrontation.
Decker said the AEA is working with the district to make positive changes at Buchanan, Monroe and Jefferson schools.
He added that a pilot program is in place Williams Intermediate School, and that a team is working on surveys to give to parents at the end of IEP (Individualized Education Program) meetings to ensure their voices have been heard and their concerns addressed.
"The AEA has many resources to offer, and I recommend we take advantage of every single one of them," Johanson said.