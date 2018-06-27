Emotions ran high Wednesday when the Davenport School Board unanimously approved a $1.13 million district security plan that will be presented Tuesday to the School Budget Review Committee.
Superintendent Art Tate recommended the package at a special-call open meeting.
Two residents, Genevieve Rafferty and Andrew Arnold, spoke up while the board talked and voted.
“First of all, Dr. Tate, how do you relate to children? To young people? To children of color, perhaps?” Rafferty asked, standing up in the audience and speaking to Tate while board members continued to talk about the security plan.
While board members continued the meeting, Arnold said the money "might be put toward teachers.”
“This is totally out of order,” board vice president Linda Hayes said calmly, telling those in attendance that they could stay and listen to the meeting quietly or leave.
After the meeting, which lasted less than an hour, Arnold and Rafferty both talked to reporters. Bringing “another armed individual into an educational space is horrible,” Arnold said.
Rafferty, who was born in Davenport and describes herself as "an advocate and an activist," said, "We don’t need law-enforcement people in the schools. We need people who have life experience and a purpose to make the school a better place one child at a time."
She referred to "generational poverty and systemic racism in the Quad-Cities," particularly in Davenport. "I'm not worried about guns. I'm worried about attitude," she said.
At the meeting, Tate presented an enhanced security plan which, with the board's approval, will be presented to the review committee, a nonpartisan panel that reviews school budgets and considers requests to modify budgetary limitations.
Tate will ask the committee for spending authority to hire additional personnel as part of the district’s security structure, including:
• A district-level security and outreach specialist.
• More school resource officers.
• Additional unarmed campus security guards.
In the packet of materials Tate shared with the board, he said he is not an alarmist. "I have 26 years of active service in the Army, three of which were in combat. I know when it is time to get concerned about defense; now is that time."