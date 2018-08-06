Although no vote was taken Monday night at the Davenport School Board committee-of-the-whole meeting, most board members do not want to close a school.
Because the board met as a committee-of-the-whole, the two-hour meeting involved only discussion about two modifications of Vision 2020 that the district could present to the School Budget Review Committee in October.
At its Aug. 27 meeting, the board will need to approve a plan to present to the committee, Superintendent Art Tate said.
Board president Ralph Johanson and board member Bruce Potts supported Plan A, which involves school closing and consolidation options.
“We’ll be sitting here in less than five years going over this again,” Potts said. “Sometimes I think we have to do things we don’t want to do … because it’s the best decision for the district as a whole.”
Board members Linda Hayes, Clyde Mayfield and Julie DeSalvo said they support Plan B. Board member Allison Beck said she supports Plan B, then wondered whether a compromise could be considered, such as consolidating a school … “Plan A½,” she said. Tate said that option is provided in Plan A.
Board member Dan Gosa did not attend the meeting.
Beck pointed out that nothing in the plans addresses dealing with declining enrollment. Mayfield said the district has not been able to draw in people for the last 10-15 years.
“We’re a couple of weeks away from having to make a decision on this,” said Johanson. “Where do we want to go as we make this presentation to the (committee)?
“I think that kicking the can down the road has been part of what’s gotten us to the position that we’re in,” he said. “I think that as a board we should be looking to the future, and I think trying to scrape by is not the right way.”
“In Plan B, the ending balance spending authority is zero. I think that’s an incredibly low goal," he said. "At least the $1 million is doable. I agree that nobody likes to close the school.”
Plan A includes an ending balance spending authority of about $1 million. Plan B eliminates closing a school in 2019-20, and an ending balance spending authority of zero in school year 2022-23.
Earlier, the review committee approved, with reservations, a district plan to reduce its spending.
School districts are limited on what they spend, regardless of how much money they have. When a district spends more than its authorized limits, it must appear before the committee, which has authority for school budgets and accounting. Tate is scheduled to appear before the committee in October, when he will present a new plan.
Before the meeting, Toby Paone, of the Iowa State Education Association, said the Davenport teachers union does not have a position on Vision 2020.
“(Tate) has done everything he can to ensure nobody has gotten any pink slips,” Paone said.
The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. Aug. 13. The next Vision 2020 public forum will be 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at North High School.