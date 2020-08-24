Davenport Civil Rights Commission takes no action on police reform proposals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport's Civil Rights Commission held another meeting Monday to discuss its eight-point outline for police reform.

The 2-hour, 20-minute remote meeting ended without the seven-member commission voting on the exact recommendations to make to the Davenport City Council. It is not known when the committee will meet to make its final report to the city council.

The second of two meetings this month revealed a complicated relationship between issues of police funding, the availability of housing, police officers in public schools and issues like drug addiction and sex work leading to criminalization.

While the commission has set out to try to tackle complex issues, problems with Zoom technology prevented Mayor Mike Matson, Police Chief Paul Sikorski and Davenport Police Union Chairman Mike Greenleaf from making comments during the discussion. They did listen to the entire meeting.

Matson did manage to comment at the end of the Zoom meeting and stressed he and Sikorski are listening to the concerns of the CRC and the public.

"We are working hard now to make improvements," Matson said. "And we are more than willing to listen to the ideas of people in the community."