Davenport Civil Rights Commission takes no action on police reform proposals

Davenport's Civil Rights Commission held another meeting Monday to discuss its eight-point outline for police reform.
The 2-hour, 20-minute remote meeting ended without the seven-member commission voting on the exact recommendations to make to the Davenport City Council. It is not known when the committee will meet to make its final report to the city council.
The second of two meetings this month revealed a complicated relationship between issues of police funding, the availability of housing, police officers in public schools and issues like drug addiction and sex work leading to criminalization.
While the commission has set out to try to tackle complex issues, problems with Zoom technology prevented Mayor Mike Matson, Police Chief Paul Sikorski and Davenport Police Union Chairman Mike Greenleaf from making comments during the discussion. They did listen to the entire meeting.
Matson did manage to comment at the end of the Zoom meeting and stressed he and Sikorski are listening to the concerns of the CRC and the public.
"We are working hard now to make improvements," Matson said. "And we are more than willing to listen to the ideas of people in the community."
Reached via text, Greenleaf said the Davenport Police Union had no comment on the eight points of the commission's discussion and would not comment until the city council voted on any proposed reforms.
Greenleaf did attempt to clear up one discussion — asserting Davenport Police do not arrest people for possessing NARCAN kits, which counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.
Rich Hendricks started the discussion, asking for the reallocation of police funds and putting an emphasis on funding social programs. Committee member Rabbi Henry Karp recommended the department's use of social workers in response to non-violent crimes.
"Not every call requires a gun," Karp said. "More calls require counseling — not guns. We should look at ways to create a more humane and softer atmosphere."
Committee members Karp, Etheline Boyd and Michael Guster led an extensive discussion about the presence of police officers in Davenport schools
"People of color are disproportionately likely to enter the justice system at a younger age," Guster said. "School resource officers are often a child of color's first interaction with a police officers — and those contacts don't end very well.
"The SROs are a big part of the school-to-prison pipeline."
After the discussion, Guster repeatedly questioned Sikorski on the use of body cameras and what disciplinary actions are taken against officers who turn them off.
Sikorski stressed all officers wear body cameras and are required to have them on at all times. He said officers who turned off the cameras were disciplined.
Commissioner Richard Pokora addressed issues of housing, urging the CRC to stand against the city's intention to sell portions of its public housing.
In late May, the city of Davenport announced its intention to sell off its public housing properties and The Heritage, a high-rise, senior, low-income housing apartment building at 501 W. 3rd St. A total of 162 properties are included in the sale.
Tenants and city council members were informed of the exploration process in January. The properties are being marketed by broker Matt Kurzmann of Affordable Housing Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap.
According to the signed agreement with Marcus & Millichap, some of the scattered site properties include 745-756 W. 61st St., 1344-1346 W. 16th St., 1252-1254 N. Zenith Ave., and 1903-1911 W. 75th Place, among others.
"It is a grave mistake to sell public housing to private, often out-of-town companies that are looking to make profit," Pokora said.
Pokora said he was part of the Ecumenical Housing Development Group, which submitted a letter of interest in the properties.
The meeting's discussion period lasted over an hour, and the committee members listened to comments from the public.
