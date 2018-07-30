Davenport’s Civil Rights Commission has scheduled a closed-door meeting for Monday evening to discuss a lawsuit in which it is either currently involved or could soon pursue, according to a post on the city’s website.
The commission, a seven-member panel of Davenport residents appointed by city officials, oversees cases concerning violations of federal and state civil rights protections. Iowa’s law for open meetings allows governmental bodies to talk in private when open discussions could undermine a legal advantage.
The commission typically meets once per month and Monday's meeting was outside the usual schedule. No information regarding the nature of the lawsuit or other details about the meeting was available.
According to the posted agenda, the meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Civil Rights Commission conference room at city hall, and the closed session will be followed by public comment and a presentation.
The last-minute meeting comes days after aldermen introduced a proposed ordinance to change the structure of the city’s civil rights watchdog office and narrow the power commissioners have over administrative decisions. Another of the ordinance's proposed changes would allow the city to contract with an outside party to perform the functions of the civil rights office.