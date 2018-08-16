In an effort to save money over the next five years, the Davenport school district wants to outsource some of its operations.
Subbing work out to private contractors would save operating funds while assuring a continued or improved quality of service and support, Superintendent Art Tate said in an interview Thursday.
The district already outsources transportation to Durham School Services, for example.
He has asked department heads to send out letters of interest to vendors they know about, to solicit ideas. And he is open to ideas.
“I’ve seen a superintendent outsourced in other places," he said. "In Arizona they take retired superintendents and they hire them out to the school district. And they don’t have to pay their benefits. And the company pays the superintendent less than what the district would pay them. Some other services might include human resources functions or technology functions. There’s no end to the things that someone could come and offer us to do for less money.”
If the district decides to outsource, they would contract with a vendor for the service, but would be freed of paying salaries and benefits that come with district employees doing the same work. Of the more than $200 million annual budget, 80 percent goes is spent on salaries and benefits, according to the 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
“We know that in some cases outsourcing can save you money,” he said. “Many school districts do it.”
“We’re not talking about teachers. We’re talking about support services,” Tate said. “The idea is that you hire someone to provide the same level of services and quality of functions that you have now. You pay them. And because they’re experts at doing it, generally they can do the same job for less money than it’s costing us. We’ve just got a general request for letters of interest for outsourcing because I’m not trying to specify what to outsource.”
With outsourcing, current employees worry about losing their jobs, he said.
“Outsourcing is not easy,” he said. It is an emotional issue that can be seen as a threat by employees.
In some districts, for example, janitorial services are outsourced, and the contractors hire the district's existing janitors, but at lower wages and with fewer benefits.
“This job has to be done to this level of quality. And what we want to do is assure that any of our employees who currently work with us can still have a job as long as they want to be here,” he said. “Then by attrition, this might work. An outsourcing might take several years to be complete.”
Letters of interest should be received no later than Sept. 10, Tate said.