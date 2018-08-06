The Davenport Education Association has earned the Iowa State Education Association's Beacon Award.
Members of the local group were recognized at the Celebration in Excellence Awards Banquet on July 30 at the West Des Moines Sheraton in West Des Moines.
The Beacon Award honors a local association that demonstrates outstanding leadership and activism in the areas of communications, community involvement, advocacy and programs. Any local association is eligible to be nominated.
The association partners with the River Bend Foodbank, the Davenport Community School District and St. Paul's Church to run the Davenport Community Food Pantry for families in need.
DEA members volunteer in shifts to serve stock and source the food for the pantry during the week and on weekends.
The DEA also operates what is called a teacher Re-Store that serves as a supply store for new teachers to help them in their classrooms with needed supplies. The store is stocked with donations and purchases from the community and offers items to new teachers for free or at a greatly discounted price.