A federal jury on Tuesday convicted one of Davenport’s more notorious felons of possessing a firearm.
Cazmiere DeShawn Graves, 23, faces a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison. However, he could receive even more time if federal prosecutors are able to present evidence that Graves should be sentenced as a career criminal.
Davenport police arrested Graves on March 11, 2018, as he chased another person down Harrison Street while firing a gun at the person.
According to the arrest affidavit by Davenport Police Officer Dustin Garner, Graves had been inside Shenanigan’s Irish Pub at 12:32 a.m. when he brandished a Sarsilmaz CM9 9mm handgun. Graves pointed the gun at the victim and activated the weapon’s laser sight.
When the man fled the bar, Graves pursued him down Harrison Street. Graves dropped the weapon and tried to flee as Davenport police closed in.
Video footage from cameras in the area as well as body camera footage from police caught much of the incident.
Federal authorities took over the case and a two-day trial began in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on Monday.
At the time of the incident, Graves was wanted on a charge of escape for walking away from an Iowa Department of Corrections work-release facility.
He had been sentenced in 2014 to a total of 25 years in prison on multiple felony convictions — that includes his role in the May 7, 2011, shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Elijah Gabriel Williams in front of the Col Ballroom on West 4th Street in Davenport. He was placed on work release on Jan. 25, 2018. There was no minimum time he had to serve before he was placed on work release leading up to parole.
A lot happened for Graves to earn a 25-year prison sentence.
Graves was 15 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Williams. He entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on Oct. 28, 2011, Graves was committed to the custody and guardianship of the Iowa Department of Human Services and place at the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora, Iowa.
In June 2013, he was placed into the custody of his mother, Heidi Graves.
Graves did not stay out of trouble, and the intimidation charge would come back to haunt him as the judge in that case postponed possible prison time until Graves turned 18.
On Aug. 27, 2013, he was arrested on charges of assault while participating in a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an incident that occurred Aug. 25. Both of the charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to five years. Since he was 17 at the time, he was charged as an adult.
Then on Sept. 19, 2013, he led police on a vehicle chase and caused a crash. He was charged with felony eluding, a Class D felony. Again, he was charged as an adult but he did not turn 18 until Nov. 12.
In January 2014, Graves was sentenced on all charges: 10 years for the intimidation with a weapon charge, five years for the assault while participating in a felony, five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and five years for eluding. All of the sentences were to run consecutively to one another, or back-to-back.