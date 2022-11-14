Davenport fire crews rescue one early Monday

One person was rescued from a fire in Davenport early Monday.

At 5:36 a.m. the Davenport Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in the 800 block of East 15th with six fire apparatus and one command vehicle — a total response of 19 personnel.

The first crew on scene reported smoke on the second floor and fire crews rescued one occupant from the second floor deck with a ground ladder. Crews extinguished fire in the walls on the second floor .

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes. The Red Cross was notified and assisted the three displaced tenants. There were no injuries by civilians or fire personnel.