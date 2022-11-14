 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Davenport fire crews rescue one early Monday

  • 0
Police lights

One person was rescued from a fire in Davenport early Monday.

At 5:36 a.m. the Davenport Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in the 800 block of East 15th with six fire apparatus and one command vehicle — a total response of 19 personnel.

The first crew on scene reported smoke on the second floor and fire crews rescued one occupant from the second floor deck with a ground ladder. Crews extinguished fire in the walls on the second floor .

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes. The Red Cross was notified and assisted the three  displaced tenants. There were no injuries by civilians or fire personnel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Residents in Ukraine are slowly returning home after Russia retreats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News