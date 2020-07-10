Davenport firefighters searching Credit Island lagoon. Breasia Terrell's family is at the scene.
UPDATE: Davenport firefighters are searching the lagoon at Credit Island Park and Davenport Police are also on the scene.

The family of Breasia Terrell is also there. 

Major Jeff Bladel said they are working with the family. He said they do not know where she is at, and urged people to call 911 with any information.

"We've been working different areas since early afternoon," Bladel said.

Davenport Police earlier said they were searching for Breasia Terrell, 10, who was reported as missing. Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street early Friday morning, wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information about Breasia’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

This story will be updated.

