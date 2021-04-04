Davenport lost a daughter: Remembering the search for Breasia Terrell

The first of the two new charges alleges Dinkins failed to notify the Scott County Sheriff’s Office of his use of a Chevrolet Camaro.

The third count charges Dinkins with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of his use of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Along with the charges, Davenport Police sought the public's information about three vehicles Dinkins is associated with — a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro and a 1980s Kings Highway motorhome — from late July 9 to noon July 10. All are now impounded and in the possession of investigators.

Prosecutors pointed to Dinkins' felony convictions in Scott County Court on Aug. 23, 1990, Jan. 1, 1995, May 28, 2004, Sept. 22, 2011, and Oct. 17, 2019, as support for the decision to seek habitual offender sentencing.

Dinkins is a registered sex offender because in 1990, when he was 18, he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The offense took place when he was 17.

Investigators made it clear they believed Dinkins was one of the last people to see Breasia.