Davenport man accused of burning, injuring child

A Davenport man faces multiple charges of endangering a 7-month-old child in his care after police said the child suffered third-degree burns.

Chase Jordan Williams, 19, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He also is charged with three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Williams' bond was set Monday at $50,000 and he has a preliminary hearing Dec. 17.

Davenport police investigators said a 7-month-old was admitted to a local hospital with third-degree burns to the baby’s head Aug. 25.

Doctors and investigators looked into any evidence of a history of abuse.

A skeletal survey found chronic lateral rib fractures with callus formation on several ribs. A further review of earlier X-rays taken on July 22 revealed fractures on two ribs on the left side. Those fractures were less than two weeks old at the time of the X-ray.

Police said the baby was in the sole care of Williams when the injuries occurred. Investigators allege Williams' explanations for the injuries were not medically supported and the injuries appear to be intentionally inflicted, according to the affidavit.

