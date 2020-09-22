Davenport man accused of chasing police car, trying to ram it

A Davenport man is charged with assaulting a police officer and a number of other felonies after allegedly chasing a police squad car and trying to ram it.
Andrew Lamar Greene was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday after what Davenport Police officers described as a "chase through residential neighborhoods."
Greene, 29, faces felony charges of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, eluding and second-degree theft. He is being held in the Scott County Jail.
According to the police narrative, officers on patrol saw a person, later determined to be Greene, driving a 1995 green Chevy Suburban chasing another vehicle in the area of Locust and Harrison streets. Police say Greene tried to ram the other vehicle. An officer followed the Suburban and observed it driving recklessly. When the vehicle came to a stop, the officer attempted to block the Suburban.
Greene then started to chase a Davenport Police squad car. A police pursuit of the Suburban began — and it appeared to end a few blocks later when Greene pulled the Suburban over and a Davenport Police officer started to block in the SUV.
According to police, Greene accelerated the Suburban at the squad car, forcing the officer to pull the squad car away.
Another pursuit ensued, with the Suburban reaching an estimated 50 mph through neighborhoods while attempting to escape. The Suburban was disabled when it went into a yard, and police say Greene fled on foot.
Officers said Greene ignored several verbal commands to stop and was quickly captured.
According to investigators, Greene admitted he was the driver and he chased the squad car because he thought he was being chased and said he tried to ram the police car because he "felt like it."
