Davenport man accused of threatening juveniles with handgun
Michael Lee Smith
Davenport police arrested a man Sunday after witnesses said he threatened three juveniles with a handgun Saturday night.

Michael Lee Smith, 52, faces one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Scott County Jail early Sunday morning and released after posting a $2,000 bond.

Davenport officers were called to the 1600 block of Jenna Drive at 11:06 p.m. Saturday after a report of several juveniles being threatened with a firearm.

Police said Smith displayed a black handgun toward the juveniles in a threatening manner, putting them in fear for their lives.

